American Traveler Calls Complaining About Gas Prices In The U.S. ‘Close-Minded’ After Revealing What It Costs In Europe
Gas prices in the U.S. are a hot topic, especially given that the war in Iran has driven prices up exponentially. But it seems America isn't the only place in the world that is suffering from astronomically high gas prices.
An American traveler named Christian Grossi, currently in Europe, shared that gas prices in other parts of the world might actually be a lot worse than in America. Grossi's findings encouraged Americans to think twice before complaining and maybe even feel a bit grateful that they aren't paying a much higher cost, like their European counterparts.
An American traveler said complaining about gas prices in the U.S. is 'close-minded' after revealing what it costs in Europe.
"If you think gas prices are expensive in the United States of America, you are wrong. Look at how much money they pay for gas here in Serbia. Mind you, the average salary in this country is $1,000 per month," Grossi began in a video.
While filming at a gas station in Serbia, Grossi showed that 95, which is the same as premium gas in the U.S., costs 186 Serbian dinars. Rounding it up to the U.S. equivalent of $2.00, Grossi admitted that it might seem absurd that people are paying $2 per gallon, but in Serbia, they measure in liters. So one liter is $2, and therefore four liters is a gallon. In America, we typically use gallons, so the equivalent cost in the U.S. would be $8 per gallon.
"And in Europe, it's the same. It's always been like this. Normal gas prices in Europe are like $6 per gallon. But for some reason, here in Serbia, it's the same price as it is in Norway. Never in my life, since I left the United States of America, have I ever complained about gas prices. Because even when it's expensive for us, it's so much more expensive outside the U.S," Grossi continued.
Despite the low cost of gas compared to other countries, Americans are still struggling to afford it.
Gas prices in this country have risen by nearly $1 a gallon since the beginning of March to a national average of $4.14, according to the American Automobile Association. The increase comes as the war with Iran has pushed oil prices higher and raised the risk of supply disruptions.
Around $4 a gallon is often where drivers start to change their behavior: About 59% of Americans said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle at that level, another AAA report found. That share rises to roughly three-quarters if prices hit $5.
While Grossi's assessment of gas prices in other parts of the world showed Americans might have it a bit easier, it doesn't mean the financial strain in this country isn't real. With the cost of living being what it is right now for many people, even the smallest of increases can feel overwhelming. With housing and all the other bills to pay, simply filling up a tank to run errands definitely adds up quickly.
Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.