American Traveler Calls Complaining About Gas Prices In The U.S. ‘Close-Minded’ After Revealing What It Costs In Europe

Gas prices in the U.S. are a hot topic, especially given that the war in Iran has driven prices up exponentially. But it seems America isn't the only place in the world that is suffering from astronomically high gas prices.

An American traveler named Christian Grossi, currently in Europe, shared that gas prices in other parts of the world might actually be a lot worse than in America. Grossi's findings encouraged Americans to think twice before complaining and maybe even feel a bit grateful that they aren't paying a much higher cost, like their European counterparts.

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An American traveler said complaining about gas prices in the U.S. is 'close-minded' after revealing what it costs in Europe.

"If you think gas prices are expensive in the United States of America, you are wrong. Look at how much money they pay for gas here in Serbia. Mind you, the average salary in this country is $1,000 per month," Grossi began in a video.

While filming at a gas station in Serbia, Grossi showed that 95, which is the same as premium gas in the U.S., costs 186 Serbian dinars. Rounding it up to the U.S. equivalent of $2.00, Grossi admitted that it might seem absurd that people are paying $2 per gallon, but in Serbia, they measure in liters. So one liter is $2, and therefore four liters is a gallon. In America, we typically use gallons, so the equivalent cost in the U.S. would be $8 per gallon.

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#tellme #traveltiktok #serbia #belgrade ♬ original sound - Grossi @christian.grossi American traveler can’t believe how expensive gas is outside the USAIn the United States of America, one of the biggest things that people complain about is the price of gas and growing up a cheap gas price used to be $1.50 to 2 dollars per gallon and an expensive gas price would be over four dollars however this is so close minded of Americans Once you travel outside the United States, you realize that the average price in Europe is around six dollars per gallon in the northern parts of Europe. It’s over eight dollars per gallon and here in Serbia it’s eight dollars per gallon. There’s even been places in the Middle East, where for example in Oman, the price was the same as it was in the United States. Something that we would completely think is the opposite, and it would be so much more cheaper there. #fyp

"And in Europe, it's the same. It's always been like this. Normal gas prices in Europe are like $6 per gallon. But for some reason, here in Serbia, it's the same price as it is in Norway. Never in my life, since I left the United States of America, have I ever complained about gas prices. Because even when it's expensive for us, it's so much more expensive outside the U.S," Grossi continued.

Despite the low cost of gas compared to other countries, Americans are still struggling to afford it.

Gas prices in this country have risen by nearly $1 a gallon since the beginning of March to a national average of $4.14, according to the American Automobile Association. The increase comes as the war with Iran has pushed oil prices higher and raised the risk of supply disruptions.

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Around $4 a gallon is often where drivers start to change their behavior: About 59% of Americans said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle at that level, another AAA report found. That share rises to roughly three-quarters if prices hit $5.

While Grossi's assessment of gas prices in other parts of the world showed Americans might have it a bit easier, it doesn't mean the financial strain in this country isn't real. With the cost of living being what it is right now for many people, even the smallest of increases can feel overwhelming. With housing and all the other bills to pay, simply filling up a tank to run errands definitely adds up quickly.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.