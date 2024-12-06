Older generations spend so much time looking for ways to be happy and trying to find a shortcut to happiness that we don't even realize when we've missed the mark. Instead of focusing on the internal things we can change to get to feel happier and get to our happy place, we let outside sources dictate how happy we feel.

If you're looking for ways to be happy, stop giving external sources the power to control your happiness and start taking responsibility for creating happiness yourself — and this applies to all generations young and old from Boomers to Gen-Z. YourTango's Former Senior VP Melanie Gorman, therapist Dr. Pat Love, relationship coach Barbara Ann Williams, board-certified coach Joan Jerkovich, and MICI-certified coach Kathy Ramsperger offer three ways you can fill that void and finally find the happiness that you've been craving.

Here are 3 things Gen-X was taught about happiness that would make boomers roll their eyes:

1. Give yourself some much-deserved TLC

Barbara Ann Williams puts it best when she says "I can't expect anybody else to do for me what I'm not doing for me. So I need to pick [myself] up when I'm down, don't feel too well [...] Give yourself a pick-me-up."

No one but yourself is in charge of your happiness. You should be able to treat yourself or give yourself a pat on the back as often as you want, especially if it makes you feel happier. Research from 2022 confirms that practicing self-care can help your mental health.

2. Let go of negativity

Negative thinking can weigh you down. We often overlook the fact that happiness starts with ourselves.

If you're not happy with yourself, it's only logical that everything you do makes you feel empty. Change the way you think, and you'll see serious results.

Start by thinking one positive thought every time you have a negative thought. If you have time to think negatively, then you should also make time to think positive thoughts, too.

3. Find a hobby you love, and start doing it

This may sound too easy, but it works. Keeping yourself occupied with something that you love doing (especially if you're super great at it) will pay off in the end.

Work and family can take up a lot of personal time, but it doesn't have to take over your life. Make time every day to spend alone or doing something you love. Learn how to be your person again.

It'll help you relax and boost your mood. Having alone time with yourself can improve your mental health, but make sure you're not isolating yourself from the people you care about, as that can lead to more stress, 2023 research confirms.

