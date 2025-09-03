Disney adults have long been a topic of debate. Some argue they go overboard, pointing to grown adults crying when they see a cartoon character in real life, and even claiming that adults now seem more common in the parks than kids. Others say society is too hard on anyone who shows interest in something that has been deemed childish. Licensed therapist Jessica Vickers, however, has a different take. She argues that Disney adults are living life right.

Advertisement

An adult at Disney isn't exactly novel. The park has plenty for anyone over 18 to enjoy. Yet, for some reason, the social norm is that grown people choosing to go to one of these elaborate parks for a vacation without children of their own is odd. Is it any different than celebrating the nostalgia of movies and shows from childhood? Vickers argues that joy should be embraced in life, and that's what makes Disney adults ahead of the game.

The 4 things Disney adults are doing right in life that everyone else usually overlooks:

1. They are choosing joy

Alexandra Yakimenko | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Disney adults tend not to worry much about judgment. At the park, their focus is on seeing their favorite attractions, taking photos with beloved characters, and enjoying themed food. They are not the type to sit back and simply observe others having fun. They are there to enjoy the experience themselves.

Psychologist Dr. Kyler Shumway supports this mindset. Writing for Deep Eddy Therapy, he explained that caring less about outside opinions comes down to deciding who holds the power. Do you want to empower those who judge you, or do you want to empower yourself? “Don’t let the social anxiety mammoth rule your life,” he added.

2. They hold onto their imagination

Adult life can be difficult. You have to worry about bills, work, raising kids, and everything in between. That is why it can be so valuable to take a break and escape into a world of imagination and fantasy, and Disney often fills that role. To some, it may sound childish for an adult to get excited about spotting Mickey Mouse. But for others, it is exactly the kind of escape that gives them a much-needed break.

Advertisement

According to Psychology Today, holding onto your imagination is truly important in adulthood. A vivid imagination can help people overcome fears and process trauma. “After a traumatic experience,” the outlet noted, “it’s easy to get stuck in negativity, ruminating again and again over the painful memory of what happened. Imagination can provide an escape.”

Disney is, as Vickers explained, "a safe space." She added, "We intentionally choose to enter a bubble & let go of worries."

3. They are part of a nonjudgmental community

Georgi Fadejev | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The adults who love Disney understand each other. They all love the parks, the characters, the themes, and they simply get it. It is a getaway, it is a fun time, and there is no room for criticizing one another. The idea of having people who enjoy the same things you do and support you in doing so is important.

Sharing experiences with a community that supports you fosters well-being, according to PositivePsychology.com. Nicole Celestine, a behavioral scientist, explained that “positive communities are built on traits like trust, inclusivity, and mutual support, fostering a sense of belonging for all members.” This is exactly what Disney offers its adults.

4. They create space for nostalgia

Perhaps one of the most powerful feelings we can experience is nostalgia. It is a sentimental longing for the past, often tied to happy personal memories. For adults who grew up watching The Lion King, seeing attractions for it in the park can spark that warm, familiar feeling. It takes them back to their childhood, which can be a beautiful experience. Disney is about entertaining the little ones while also bringing adults back to the magic of their own childhood.

The takeaway is that Disney adults are enjoying themselves. They choose to be happy, use their imagination, surround themselves with good people, and embrace nostalgia. Even if we do not enjoy Disney ourselves, it's worth asking: Is there something I love doing but avoid because I am afraid of being judged? If so, there is something to learn from Disney adults.

Advertisement

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.