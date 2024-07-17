Husband Surprises His Family With A Disney Trip But His Wife Is The Most Excited — ‘This Was A Trip For Mama’

Mom, Morgan Brooke Myers or Mo on TikTok, shared a sentimental video of her husband’s surprise gift of a family trip to Disney World.

Although her toddlers were seemingly more interested in their Mickey Mouse headbands and merch, Myers read the card, revealing the family would be going on their first vacation to Disney.

A mom couldn’t help but get emotional after her husband surprised their young kids with a fully planned trip to Disney World.

“Is this from you?” Myers tearfully asked her husband as she continued pulling things out of the surprise gift bag. At the bottom of the bag, she pulled out a card addressed to her kids from “Mickey Mouse.”

Advertisement

Reading the card, Myers couldn’t help but tear up — not only was this surprise completely hidden from her, but it was also completely planned. Without a single moment of stress or preparation from her, she had an entire family vacation to look forward to.

Advertisement

“We’re really going in August?” she asked again at the end of the video. “Thank you, babe.”

While her kids were relatively indifferent to opening the gift, she couldn’t contain her tears as she revealed the kids’ Disney surprise.

With her husband behind the camera and her little kids joyfully holding their new Disney swag, viewers were touched by the scene. Cleaning up tissue paper while crying, they all celebrated for Myers. “I think Mama needed Disney World more than the kids.”

Life, especially with a family of four, can be chaotic, stressful, and straining on marriages. Partners often push through the day — sending their kids to school, working, cleaning, and making meals — just for a few minutes of quiet in the evening. It’s hard to nurture a healthy relationship when there’s just so much going on.

Advertisement

That’s why breaks like a vacation are so important, although they tend to be relatively inaccessible for many families. They give the family a chance to decompress from their daily stresses and truly invest time into making memories as a collective unit away from school, work, and responsibilities.

Many mothers don’t have the luxury of supportive partners, especially ones who would plan an entire family vacation as a surprise.

While it might be difficult to justify spending money on family vacations with young children who likely won’t remember them, Myers' husband’s recognition of its importance for his wife was worthy of celebration.

“The kids might not remember it,” one person wrote in the comments, “but you definitely will.”

Advertisement

People Images Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Especially considering the struggles of many mothers today, who tend to pick up the slack of their unsupportive partners when raising children, seeing a husband go “above and beyond” is refreshingly optimistic.

“If he wanted to, he would!” one person wrote in the comments. “This is how you know you have both an amazing husband and father… he sets the bar high!”

Advertisement

While this husband’s surprise vacation was surely heartwarming, the truth is that supportive partners don’t have to spend thousands of dollars and book trips to step up for their families.

Small daily gestures, genuine conversations, and loyalty are worth just as much when it comes to cultivating healthy relationships.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.