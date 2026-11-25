Living a happy life might actually be ingrained in personality. According to a 2024 study led by psychologist René Mõttus, our personalities have a whole lot to do with how happy we feel.

The researchers examined a variety of personality traits and found that three in particular could predict life satisfaction with 81% to 88% accuracy.

3 traits can reveal how satisfied someone is with their life:

1. They feel like the people closest to them really understand them

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Throughout the study, Mõttus and his colleagues found that feeling misunderstood was one of the strongest personality-related predictors of lower life satisfaction. Living in a world where you feel like nobody really understands you is a lonely way to live.

When you feel understood, you don't have to constantly explain your decisions or change parts of your personality to make other people more comfortable.

And Mõttus isn't the only researcher to find a connection between feeling understood and life satisfaction. A 2008 study published in the Journal of Research in Personality asked participants to keep a diary for two weeks. The researchers found that everyone felt better about their lives on days when they felt more understood by others.

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2. They naturally have a positive outlook and have interests that get them excited

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This one may seem obvious. People who feel enthusiastic about life tend to have things they look forward to. In Mõttus' study, having little in life that excites you was one of the three personality factors most strongly associated with lower life satisfaction.

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A 2019 study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology found that taking part in personally meaningful activities affected people's well-being. Researchers found that people who spent more time doing things they enjoyed and believed in had a stronger sense of purpose and better moods overall.

Basically, being happy is a lot about having hobbies and finding things in your everyday life that give you something to look forward to.

3. They make decisions and don't fear making a mistake

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Now, for the last and perhaps most unexpected factor, Mõttus and his colleagues found that putting off decisions was strongly associated with lower life satisfaction.

A 2025 study published in the British Journal of Clinical Psychology dug deeper into how discomfort with uncertainty affects people's ability to make decisions. In an experiment involving 301 people, researchers found that increasing people's discomfort with uncertainty led to greater difficulty making decisions. In other words, worrying about what might happen after making a choice can make it even harder to commit to one.

It's less about making decisions without thinking them through and more about being able to trust yourself enough to move forward. There's a difference between carefully considering your options and putting off a decision because you're so worried about making the wrong one. Constantly second-guessing yourself can keep you from enjoying the life you're actually living.

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Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.