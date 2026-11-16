Growing Up Gen-X Meant Passing Notes & Meeting People In The Street Just 'Cause. I Miss It.

As I drive through my town and the surrounding area, I hear myself sounding like my grandparents: “I remember when this was all fields! There was no highway; it was just two lanes, and we rode our bikes on it.”

Now it's a traffic cluster mess. Watching your town fill up is depressing.

I’m sure every generation experiences it, but my hometown (and the world) is growing at such a rapid rate that Gen-X, my generation — and the first to truly embrace recycling, climate change, the technology shift, and watching kids hole up in their parents' homes until age 30 — is sitting back watching in horror as the world gets bigger and freakier at an alarming rate.

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Our grandparents farmed and worked at young ages, owned a couple of dresses and suits, and grew their own vegetables. Now we eat an abundance of plastic foods, and wonder why we’re all getting loopy in our old age.

Our mothers were housewives until the 80s, when they got all power-suit strong and started getting jobs and going back to college because the ad for Charlie perfume told us we could bring home the bacon, and fry it up in a pan.

But until that time, many of us had a home-cooked dinner at the table every night; well, maybe an occasional Swanson’s dinner, but together at the table nevertheless.

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Growing up Gen-X meant passing notes and meeting people in the streets

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Fast food barely existed and was only for special occasions

Going out to dinner at a real restaurant meant it was someone’s birthday or anniversary. Maybe it’s because no one used a charge card and you had to save up your cash. “If you can’t pay cash for it, then you can’t afford it,” my father told us.

Our fathers worked the same job for 30 to 40 years and talked about the importance of finding a job with good benefits instead of poo-pooing a job offer because it’s too low rent for you and the pay is less than $75k a year.

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Now you try your hand at influencing and hope that tapping your gel nails on a Stanley water bottle will make you millions so you, too, can buy a Birken bag, no skill or education required.

As I’ve encountered salespeople and wait staff, mostly Gen-X who are struggling to take care of their aging parents, or Gen-Z who didn’t make it as an influencer, there is a stark difference: Gen-X grew up working at least one retail job, so we learned customer service skills practically out of the womb. We had mad phone skills and good spatial relations.

The other generation, raised on a tablet, without cursive, and with minimal outdoor exposure, tends to lack social skills and gives long stares when you ask to substitute vegetables for fries, or offer up $23 on a bill of 12.50 because no one knows how to count change. Maybe it’s the same as when we stopped accepting bags of gold as currency, so I’ll give them a crumb of grace.

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When we disagreed with someone, we did it in person or over the phone. Writing a “Dear John” letter meant you were across state lines or feared for your life, like in 1990 when a gaggle of 20-somethings packed up a Dodge Minivan with a friend's belongings so she could leave her husband on the sly.

But we didn’t share that information with the globe. Only she, us, and the dog knew that covert operation ever occurred.

We didn’t argue with strangers or get overly sensitive when someone accidentally bumped us, cut in line, or tapped our car with a bumper. We brushed it off, apologized, and moved on with our day.

Now, you’re lucky if you don’t get canceled for tapping someone with the door on the way out of Starbucks after complaining about your mis-made latte.

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Experiences were sensory, not digital

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We stood, sat, watched, and listened to events happening around us. Now, we hold up a small, square box to record or photograph everything around us, not really experiencing or engaging in the event, and it sucks.

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Look at any concert footage. It’s a barrage of arms extended: All Hail the Smartphone.

I try not to sound like a crabby old middle-aged lady. But sometimes it's hard. Even my 86-year-old father tells me he’s never seen anything like this in his lifetime, and he was in high school smack in the middle of the 1950s, when the concept of the rebellious teenager was born.

He and my mother never moaned about “those kids” of mine or my Boomer sisters' age. They both embraced generational change, barring the occasional complaint when I played music that was a bit too graphic for them, like most songs from Prince’s 1999 album. But aside from that, I never heard them express shock and awe about the younger generations, the technology, or the way people engaged with one another.

Until now.

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I miss passing notes, picking up a landline, meeting someone in the street, and knowing all of my neighbors. I miss having three channels, getting my film developed, and making prank calls. I miss hanging out at the mall with no real agenda other than to play a few rounds of Tempest and Galaga, and waiting outside for my dad to pick us up in the Pontiac Grand Prix.

I miss being bored. We aren’t allowed to be bored anymore. But most of all, I miss a full-time, worldwide, Gen-X life. Because it was totally awesome.

Kristen Crisp is the founder of Not Even Wine With Dinner. A community/mission for those looking for peer support with sobriety, self-esteem, mental health, aging, and all the things that come with being human. She also writes frequently on Medium under the handle @notevenwinewithdinner.

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