Boomers & Gen Z Secretly Agree On 5 Everyday Habits That Millennials Still Refuse To Do

Boomers and Gen Z might seem like they have nothing in common, but don't be so quick to write off this unlikely duo. Despite growing up in two completely different worlds, these two generations actually agree on a few things that millennials aren't particularly interested in.

Boomers and Gen Z quietly agree on 5 everyday habits that millennials aren't buying into:

1. They would rather pay with cash

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Boomers are used to carrying bills and actually seeing where their money goes, while Gen Z has embraced a habit of budgeting and trying to keep their spending in check. To them, there's something satisfying about handing over cash instead of tapping a phone and hoping for the best.

Millennials, on the other hand, are comfortable letting their cards and digital wallets do all the work. Why carry a wallet full of bills when they can pay for practically anything with just their phone?

2. They enjoy having a predictable routine

While they may have their own ideas of what a perfect day looks like, boomers and Gen Z both like a little structure. Boomers tend to like familiar routines because that's what they're used to, and Gen Z has embraced everything from morning rituals to carefully planned weekly schedules.

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Since they're juggling work and a million other life things, sticking to the same daily routine isn't always appealing to millennials. Sometimes, they'd rather leave some room for spontaneity than have every hour planned out.

3. They call when something is important

Boomers and Gen Z do not use technology in the same way. Weirdly, they both agree that sometimes a text just doesn't cut it and they need to actually call.

Millennials are perfectly fine with keeping things in the group chat. In their eyes, sending a quick text is much better than interrupting someone's day with a phone call, no matter what it's for. A call to a millennial is for emergencies only.

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4. They prefer fixing things to buying new stuff

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Boomers are used to fixing things that are still useful, like a piece of well-made furniture. Gen Z is following in their footsteps. It's partly because of sustainability and wanting to get more life out of things they already own, whereas boomers think everything new is made poorly.

When something starts giving them trouble, millennials might prefer to save time and just replace it. Between busy schedules and the convenience of online shopping, ordering a new item feels easier than figuring out how to fix the old one.

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5. They believe in showing up early

Being on time is a weird flex, but boomers and Gen Z agree about it. For boomers, showing up early is a sign of good manners and respect. And Gen Z feels similarly.

Millennials are okay with cutting it close and arriving right when something starts. Getting somewhere early isn't really a priority.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.