Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Completely Different Ideas Of When It's OK To Cancel Plans

Canceling plans has sort of become popular in a strange way. While keeping yourself isolated can worsen feelings of depression and loneliness, many people see making the choice to stay home as a relief, so most young people think canceling plans for just about any reason is perfectly OK.

That’s not really surprising in a world where so many people are feeling burned out from taking on too much, but it hasn’t always been as acceptable as it is now. Back before younger generations were even born, what counted as a valid reason to cut out on plans you'd already made was vastly different from what people think now.

Advertisement

Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers tend to have wildly different ideas about when it's OK to cancel plans.

Younger generations don’t think of plans as obligations like older generations do, which makes them more likely to cancel. Older generations grew up during a time when canceling plans on a whim wasn’t really done. If something serious happened, they could back out, but young people are the ones who came up with the idea that plans shouldn’t matter more than your well-being.

Boomers think it’s most courteous to stick to plans unless something unavoidable gets in the way.

Baby boomers think of themselves as being reliable, especially at work. It seems like that’s actually a pretty accurate assessment of both their professional and personal lives.

Advertisement

fizkes from Getty Images via Canva

Although the generation went through a rebellious streak when they were young, they grew into a pretty traditional bunch. They were taught to adhere to stricter etiquette standards than people are used to now, so they think canceling plans is OK only when it’s absolutely necessary, and they prefer not to do it at the last minute if they can.

Boomers didn't have the technology that lets people make plans so spontaneously now, which made anything they scheduled ahead of time feel almost carved in stone. They think of plans as obligations that shouldn’t be canceled without a good reason.

Advertisement

Gen X is a little more casual about canceling plans than boomers, but they still stick to the same etiquette.

Gen X is in a really interesting position when it comes to making and canceling plans. On the one hand, they learned the same lessons about etiquette that boomers did. But they also became extremely self-sufficient at a young age.

Valerii Honcharuk via Canva

Advertisement

This mix of good manners and independence can make canceling plans complicated. It’s something that they’re more comfortable with than boomers are, but also definitely not something they take lightly.

They don’t waste other people’s time, and they hope they’ll be treated with the same courtesy. Now that Gen X is reaching the age when friendship is more important to their health than ever, they don’t want to jeopardize the connections they have. But they wouldn’t bend over backward to make plans that are inconvenient for them either.

Millennials are more accepting of canceling plans, although they might not be making many in the first place.

For millennials, canceling plans isn’t really as much of a faux pas as it is for older generations. Part of that probably comes from the greater emphasis they place on mental health. They aren’t going to force themselves to do something that they know won’t serve them well in the long run.

Advertisement

Dean Drobot via Canva

Honestly, their casual attitude toward canceling plans could also be a result of not making them to begin with. Millennials are facing high levels of burnout, which could hold them back from planning things in their free time. They also feel pretty lonely, so there might not be many people they can make plans with.

Millennials try to be respectful about canceling plans, but they feel alright doing so for a greater number of reasons. They still feel a twinge of guilt, but they don’t regret doing what they know is best for them.

Advertisement

Gen Z has no qualms about canceling plans for pretty much any reason.

Gen Z cancels plans more frequently than any other age group, which isn’t surprising with how much value they place on boundaries. It would be wrong to say they’re selfish, but they do prioritize taking care of themselves.

Syda Productions via Canva

Advertisement

Interestingly, the social media that’s supposed to keep Gen Z more connected seems to be having the opposite effect. A majority admitted to canceling plans so they could stay on the internet instead, which shows they don’t set the bar very high for what makes it acceptable to back out.

For Gen Z, it’s almost like plans are negotiable from the second they make them. They don’t think it’s a big deal to cancel plans, even when their reasoning might seem a little questionable. The only downside is that they might choose to stay home because it feels easier so often that going out becomes nearly impossible.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.