Boomers & Gen X Still Do 8 Things Before Bed That Younger People Didn't Learn

Creating habits before bed tells the brain and body that it's time to unwind.

Gen X and boomer people have a healthy routine before bedtime because they value their rest. But unfortunately for young people, they never learned the best ways to wind down before drifting off to sleep.

Baby boomers and Gen X people do these healthy things before bed that young people never learned

1. They know to stretch

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Many older people do light movement and stretching before bed out of physical necessity. But the benefits go much deeper. Physical movement also helps people to process emotions, so moving their bodies before getting into bed ensures they aren't taking stressors into the next day.

For young people who tend to absorb a lot of negativity from their phones, usually without realizing it, this is the kind of bedtime ritual they need more than anything.

2. Taking the time to lay out clothes for the morning

There's something effortlessly practical about setting your future self up for success by making a to-do list or putting out clothes for the next day. And yet, not everyone does these things.

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Older people often had to do these things for themselves growing up, rather than relying on a parent to manage their lives. So, they learned these skills early.

They're not doing it because it's trendy or to get brownie points. They're doing it because it relieves a little bit of stress and allows them to wake up naturally without having to make these small decisions.

3. Planning out the next day on paper

We underestimate just how powerful old-school planners are in our hyper-digital world today. So many young people are focused on the easiest option, not realizing that using paper calendars is much more productive.

Older people use these analog tools before bed to plan the next day. Instead of carrying all their worries into the next day or letting their anxiety affect their sleep, they brain dump into their planners to release it all.

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4. Having bedtime snacks or tea

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A 2022 study found that sipping on tea at bedtime calms nerves and promotes a more restful sleep. But the simple ritual of bringing a cup of warm tea to bed or eating a little snack before dozing off is a cue for the brain to wind down.

It's this consistency that older generations tend to follow that makes more of a difference in their sleep quality. While younger generations might have more unpredictability at night with their schedules, safeguarding a nighttime ritual is essential.

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5. Reading a few pages of a book before lights out

Reading a few pages and turning off screens before going to bed is a great thing. Not only does it give the brain a chance to naturally wind down, but it tells the body to rest.

While many young people aren't bringing a book to bed or keeping one on their nightstand, choosing instead to doomscroll, older generations tend to appreciate these rituals, especially at night.

6. Reserving an hour for their bedtime routine

Young people may skip a thorough bedtime routine, going right from scrolling social media to trying to relax in bed. But Harvard Health experts suggest that reserving at least an hour to get ready for bed can help with sleep hygiene.

For Gen Xers and boomers, it's become somewhat of a nonnegotiable. They've learned to protect their sleep and to use their evenings to decompress. They appreciate the quality time at home with their families or themselves more consistently.

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7. Taking a warm bath

For millennials and Gen Zers, they may put all their hygiene rituals into their morning routines, showering for the day and getting ready to go out into the world. But experts suggest that warm baths and showers before bedtime promote better rest.

As they get older, adopting this bedtime ritual can be much healthier for their sleep hygiene, rather than trying to rush through everything in the morning.

8. Doing what's known as a 'house sweep'

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As you get older, the kinds of routines you keep doing before bed become more synchronized, so a "house sweep" is somewhat natural. The small things you make time for, like putting a coffee filter in for the morning or double-checking that the doors are locked, become a nightly sweep.

Instead of trying to remember what they need to do and forcing themselves to do it every night, it's a normalized, automatic part of their evenings. At night, when they're lying their head on the pillow, they know they've got it all covered and don't have to worry.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.