People Slowly Losing Their Ability To Be Patient Usually Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Patience calms us when we're under duress or dealing with frustration.

But the kinds of folks who are slowly losing their ability to be patient are often struggling to deal with their negative emotions, and these casual phrases give them away.

Phrases people who are slowly losing their ability to be patient say casually

1. 'Can you just decide?'

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Chronic stress can often lead to decision fatigue because our brains only have so much to offer. If they're already stressed or overstimulated, it can feel impossible to choose between potential options or to brainstorm to make a good decision.

So, if someone is asking everyone else to make a choice and rushing them to resolve a problem, it's likely because their brains are overwhelmed. They're yearning to do nothing or to be alone, not to spend time overworking themselves.

2. 'I just want to get this done'

Even when they don't have to, many people losing their patience are operating with a sense of urgency. Instead of allowing mindfulness in their routines to relieve their stress, they get less and less patient the faster they move through it.

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They're anxious because it feels like there's a time limit for everything, even when there's not. They get angry when someone takes too long and they rush through their own tasks, despite it taking them out of enjoying the present moment.

3. 'You're not listening'

When someone has vague boundaries, they may struggle with patience. They don't know how to express their needs, but get quickly annoyed when nobody respects them in the ways they're expecting inside.

When you expect people to read your mind instead of communicating what you need, it's going to sabotage your patience. You expect people to just know what you need, when direct communication is a kindness to yourself and others.

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4. 'I have too much going on right now'

If someone is dealing with a lot of responsibilities, that can cause chronic stress that chips away at their patience. But if they're trying to multitask for everything, that's likely the main culprit.

Our brains don't switch between tasks well without putting pressure on our emotional and mental processes. If we're constantly going back and forth between many things at once, it can be taxing, making people more irritable.

5. 'Can you work faster?'

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The same kinds of people who have a false sense of urgency may lose their patience when they expect everyone else to do the same. They're working fast and multitasking, but their patience is quickly diminishing when they feel like nobody can keep up.

Surrounding yourself with people who overlook mindfulness and push themselves toward burnout isn't healthy. So, these people might get impatient and say things like "Can you work faster?" but that doesn't necessarily mean they're right and everyone else is wrong.

6. 'That's just like you'

Condescending and passive-aggressive language can often point to underlying resentment that leads to a lack of patience. When we believe someone's mistreating us or taking advantage, it makes it harder to be patient with them.

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It's unfortunate, considering that patience tends to boost gratitude and emotional resilience. That's why communicating openly and being intentional about resolving underlying issues is so important, because it gives us the emotional security to forgive.

7. 'That isn't going to work'

When someone is hypervigilant or constantly expecting the worst to happen, it may be more difficult for them to be patient in stressful situations. They're operating in fight-or-flight mode and they're taking their anxiety out on everyone else.

"That isn't going to work" or "you're not thinking deeply enough" might feel like personal attacks, but they're really just a representation of the stress and anxiety that someone's trying to manage on the inside.

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8. 'We'll see'

When we can trust other people and the environments we're in, it boosts our well-being. The more secure and healthy we feel internally, the easier it is to offer grace and patience, even during stressful situations.

But a phrase like this could be a warning sign that a person doesn't trust you or the situation they're in. They're not being hard on you because they're stressed out, but because they don't trust you, in general.

With someone they trust, they might be able to let them work it out or make mistakes, but with someone they're already skeptical of, it's difficult.

9. 'This needs to be better'

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When someone's incredibly judgmental and critical of themselves, they tend to take that anger out on others. The more shameful they are, the more judgment they spread.

"This needs to be better" could just be a sign that they're clinging to someone's mistakes. Yes, they're being impatient with someone and overlooking a chance for them to resolve the issue, but they're also mirroring the unrealistic expectations they have of themselves.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.