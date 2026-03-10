Baby Boomers remember when flying was a special occasion, so you acted the part. Flying carried a sense of status and achievement. It sent a signal that you had arrived, and not just at the departure gate, on time for your flight.

In 1959, American Airlines launched the first scheduled transcontinental U.S. passenger service from Los Angeles to New York. They helped kick off the Jetset era and opened up the career field of the flight crew. The people who remember when smoking was allowed on commercial flights still do things a bit differently on airplanes and in airports that flight crews recognize instantly as Baby Boomer behavior — and no, it's not lighting up a cigarette (Smoking on planes was the Greatest Generation).

Advertisement

Here are 2 things Baby Boomers do on airplanes that flight crews recognize instantly:

1. Baby Boomers tend to dress more formally for flights

Photo by Amsterdam City Archives on Unsplash

Life coach Susan Allan has observed how a lot of Boomers still dress up and look their best or more elegant when entering an airport and airplane. Then they take out a sweatshirt from a carry-on, heavy socks, and something to put long hair out of their face. Don't forget the face cream to moisturize for a long flight.

Advertisement

By comparison, the various generations seem to start in T-shirts and sweatpants when they board. Allan believes it's more of what Boomers don't do. They don't dress like we're going to the beach.

Boomers don't usually treat their seatmates or the flight attendants without respect or consideration for their needs. This can be seen as one of the downsides of the more casual nature of today's culture, which Allan sees as a pendulum that has swung too far.

Yes, it's great not having to wear heels all the time and not having to adjust pantyhose every five minutes. It's great not having to have your hair and makeup looking perfect every time you exit your home. But a lot of those norms were based on respect for oneself and respect for other people.

Advertisement

2. Baby Boomers usually arrive at the airport well before boarding

Photo by Amsterdam City Archives on Unsplash

Astrologer Aria Gmitter puts it simply in a question: See a person who arrived really early at the airport? You've probably spotted a Boomer. Love them or hate them, they are undeniably the movers and shakers of the last 80 years, and they aren't here to waste your time or their resources.

They want to get into the airport as early as possible so they're prepared in case of an emergency. They don't mind gathering information throughout the process, learning everything they can as they go. With minds like machines, they have built an entire identity around being prepared for a worst-case scenario.

Advertisement

What they don't like, they say so. What they see, they can do; they act. What they dislike most is wasted time, energy, effort, or resources. So, when you go to the airport, you can spot these prepared individuals from the get-go with their flat comfort shoes and wheeled carry-ons.

Boomers were raised by strict, Silent Generation parents with high standards. So, a Boomer is someone who takes personal responsibility and holds you accountable for your actions. Emotionality? What's that? They are about logic and reason, with compassion when it makes sense.

You can also spot a Boomer 99.9% of the time by how they dress. Their clothing choices are put-together (see #1), but designed to minimize what they need to pack, saving money while maximizing preparedness for any situation.

See someone wearing high-waisted Levi's or Wrangler jeans with a button-down shirt or polo?

Do they have a knit pullover or sweater wrapped around their waist or over their arm?

Match that with slip-on tennis shoes (double-knot or Velcro), a soft leather loafer, or some sensible, durable, cost-effective.

That's a Baby Boomer, styled and prepared for comfort and sensibility. And of course, always at the gate early.

Advertisement

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.