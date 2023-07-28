10 Things Truly Authentic People Do Differently

When you encounter an authentic person, you're meeting someone who has learned to live fully through their own soul.

They haven't chosen a scripted life where societal pressures tell them what to do. They are the definition of liberated people, and there's a good reason they're drawn to you.

It's not easy to become authentic. You often have to reevaluate your whole entire life and come up with a new way of existing. Old jobs may not fit, old friends may feel out of place, but don't worry — you're growing into an authentic person.

What do truly authentic people do differently?

1. They say what's on their minds and voice their opinions firmly, but not with anger

Some people may not disagree, but that doesn't matter to authentic people.

2. They choose a career path that they enjoy, not what their parents or friends believe is right for them.

They make their choices based on happiness, not money. They follow their own heart and talent and find careers they are truly passionate about.

3. They don't fear taking a path in life that not many travel

In fact, they find it most comfortable and exhilarating to follow their own path.

4. They fall in love with themselves before they fall in love with anyone else

And they don't feel like they need permission to be themselves. They wouldn't want to be anyone else.

5. They do things their own way when it works for them

They don't bend to societal pressure, but if society has the right way of doing something, they're happy to go along. They're authentic, not religious rebels.

6. They don't take things personally

Negative comments and criticism aren't taken to heart for authentic people. It's not that they don't care what you think, but they care what they think of themselves more. Constructive criticism is always welcome, but they know the difference between constructive criticism and people trying to tear them down.

7. They want friends and partners who value deep conversations and a serious emotional connection

No time for sensationalist gossip or shady backstabbing, they look for a true soul connection and love their friends fiercely.

8. They follow their heart

You can follow them and their heart if you want, but don't expect them to drop it all for you.

9. They don't want anything bad to happen to anyone and truly hope people thrive in their lives

If it's what they want for themselves, you can bet they want it for you too.

10. Authentic people see the soul, not the person

Personal appearance doesn't matter much to them.

