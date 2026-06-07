You Can Usually Tell How Lucky Someone Is By What They Do With Their Dirty Clothes At The End Of The Day

Most people don't really think twice when flinging off their work clothes after a particularly long day. They may throw them in the hamper or just toss them in the pile that's sitting in the corner of their room.

But according to experts and feng shui practitioners, the routine of what you do with your dirty clothes can actually impact your luck. The fact is, your environment and how you treat it has an impact on your life. That includes being open to good things like luck and fortune.

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You can tell how lucky someone is by how they handle their dirty clothes at the end of the day.

Any feng shui practitioner will tell you that leaving piles of worn clothes on chairs or in the corner of your bedroom, even if you have plans to wear them the next day or sometime later that week, is a bad move. It's because clutter creates stagnant chi, and preventing the energy from flowing will have the same effect on your luck.

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Every time you look at that pile of clothes, you will feel bad about yourself and your choices, and that will make you avoid the mess more. When you actually have time to tackle the pile, chances are you won't even have the energy to, and it'll end up blocking your luck. Couches and chairs are for guests in your home, and when dirty clothes are just thrown on them, you're unconsciously discouraging people from sitting on them.

If that much stagnant energy is in your home, you'll soon realize that it may be affecting the flow of money and good fortune. That's why it's important to have a clean home that'll bring good energy.

Having too much clutter in your house can affect your brain waves.

According to Feng Shui expert Marie Diamond, everything we see plays a part for our subconscious mind. Diamond explained that she did some testing in which she put everyone in a room that was totally cluttered, and within seconds they produced more beta brainwaves.

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"We're more chaotic, more procrastinating, we're more in fear. And so when you start decluttering, you put somebody in a place that is organized, decluttered; right away, they create more alpha brain waves. We're more creative, more open, more optimistic, more future focused," Diamond said.

One study even found that women who viewed their homes as cluttered had high levels of the stress hormone cortisol throughout the day, while those who described their homes as well-organized, restful spaces had lower levels.

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Positive thinking can truly be the best factor for good luck.

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As much as a clean space can help bring luck into your life, the best way to do that is by having a positive mindset. According to psychologist Susan Albers, PsyD, with the Cleveland Clinic, the right mindset is the best indicator of fortune. That means stop beating yourself up about the clutter and make small steps to improve your surroundings.

"Research indicates lucky people have two things in common: They are more optimistic, and they think in positive ways," Dr. Albers said. "They don’t believe magic makes good things happen. Instead, they believe it is an attribute or a characteristic they have. In turn, this leads to positive thinking."

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Having an optimistic mindset and believing you're lucky make you more likely to achieve good things. It's because when you think something will happen, your actions end up reflecting that.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.