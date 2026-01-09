The Color Of Your Car Impacts Your Luck In A Big Way, According To Feng Shui

The idea that the color of your car may have an impact on your luck might seem like woo-woo nonsense, but it's actually tied to ancient wisdom from one of the world's most beloved philosophies about our belongings and environment.

Feng shui, the ancient Chinese practice of balancing our energy and the spaces in which we live our lives, has a lot to say about the color of pretty much everything around us. And while you're hopefully not actually living your life in your car, the thing that gets you to and fro definitely counts as one of the primary spaces where you spend time. And feng shui says its color matters.

Advertisement

How the color of your car impacts your luck, according to feng shui:

For the uninitiated, feng shui is the ancient Chinese art of design that approaches our living spaces based on how everything from their layout to their furnishings to, yes, their colors impacts the flow of chi, or the energy that flows through all things and hence has an impact on every aspect of life.

Much like how in physics it's said that "everything has a frequency," in feng shui, everything has chi, whether it's a living thing like a plant or an inanimate object like a sofa. So your car counts too! Especially given how much time many of us spend inside them.

Advertisement

@mariediamondofficial Did you know in Feng Shui the color of your car can actually influence your success? 🚘Your car isn’t just a vehicle, it carries energy that impacts how smoothly (or stressfully) you move through life. For more personalized Feng Shui tips join me on the Marie Diamond Network on Fireside at the link in my bio!#car #fengshui #fengshuitips #fengshuilifestyle #fengshuimaster #successtips #cartips ♬ original sound - Marie Diamond 💎 - Dame Marie Diamond

Americans spend a collective 70 billion hours a year in our cars and a staggering 63 hours a year just sitting in traffic. That's a LOT of time for your chi to be impacted! As feng shui expert Marie Diamond explains it, cars are considered part of the element of fire in feng shui, which is all about passion and creation. Hence, they have a major impact on your luck and success. Choose carefully!

1. Red cars add fire energy to fire energy, which can be way too intense.

Sebastian Pichard | Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Since cars are already part of the element of fire, and red is the color of fire, well, you can see where this might be a problem! Feng Shui masters say it creates too much heat and too much intensity that can spill over into all aspects of your life, especially your relationships. And if you already have road rage? Well, get ready to have even more conflicts on the road, and the insurance premiums to go with them.

2 Blues and metallics balance fire energy.

Eric Joseph | Pexels | Canva Pro

So if you're already a hothead and have enough stress to worry about in your life, what car color should you choose? Colors that offset all that heat, of course. Feng shui practitioners recommend blue, which aligns with water energy, and balances out all that fire.

Advertisement

Metallics like silver and gold can do the same, and come with the added bonus of being directly tied to abundance and prosperity. They are the colors of coins and precious metals, after all.

3. Black cars help you feel authoritative and powerful — in moderation.

Black is a classic for a reason, and it's no accident that it is the color of the towncars, limousines, and car services of the elite. In feng shui, black is all about authority, power, and even protection. If you want to feel elevated and in control, a black car is for you.

niki_spasov | Shutterstock

Advertisement

But Feng Shui practitioners warn that you should seek moderation. Since black absorbs energy and light, it can quickly become too much of a good thing, so experts suggest offsetting it with a lighter interior color to maintain balance.

4. White cars bring clarity and peace.

Erik Mclean | Pexels | Canva Pro

White cars are beloved by the neat freaks among us because of their tie to purity. But in feng shui, white also attracts clarity and peace alongside tidiness and order. That's not only a perfect counterweight to the fire energy cars are imbued with inherently, but can also help bring calmness and smoothness to those who need it, whether in their lives and psyches or just in that harrowing morning commute.

Advertisement

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.