People Commonly Put Family Photos In One 'Bad Luck' Place In Their House, Warns Feng Shui Expert

No one really thinks twice about where they like to hang family photos in their home. Whether they're on the wall or placed in a frame right on the coffee table, it all seems pretty harmless.

However, according to a Feng Shui expert, there's one place in particular where most people tend to display their favorite photos that they probably shouldn't: the fridge. In fact, those memories that greet you every day in your kitchen could be the reason why you're attracting bad luck into your home and, subsequently, your life.

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Most people put family photos on the refrigerator without realizing it attracts bad luck.

The fridge in the kitchen is probably the most looked at appliance in the house. It makes sense that the funny magnets you've collected from your travels would find a home helping to display your favorite photos on its doors. Unfortunately, the refrigerator is exactly where you should not display your favorite photo memories.

In a TikTok video, Feng Shui master Marie Diamond explained that she never puts her family photos on her refrigerator specifically because the practice is said to attract bad luck.

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Your kitchen represents abundance and health.

"Your kitchen represents nourishment, health, and abundance," Diamond said. "Your refrigerator specifically symbolizes how you store and sustain that energy in your life. So what you place on it matters more than you think."

As a Feng Shui master, Diamond insisted that she never puts photos on her fridge because it holds cold, heavy, and sometimes stagnant energy. When you place photos of yourself, your family, and your loved ones on there, you're energetically placing them in that environment.

Over time, this can affect the emotional energy associated with those relationships. It can almost feel like things are cooling down or losing their warmth, even if you aren't consciously aware that it's happening. Diamond recommended that people keep their fridge doors completely clean, simple, and clear.

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"You want to display photos? Place them somewhere warm and uplifting, like your living room, or a space where connection and joy are activated," Diamond added.

More and more young people are embracing physical copies of their photos.

New Africa | Shutterstock

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It might seem hard to believe that putting photos on a fridge has the power to impact your luck, but for people who follow Feng Shui, it's all about the energy that lies in the placement.

The placement of your favorite photos is certainly worth considering, especially as more young people are choosing to have physical copies of their digital photos. Research has shown that Gen Z is printing more photos now than older generations did.

They're starting to see the value in having a physical reminder of memories rather than just keeping them solely on their phones. Given that Gen Zers are getting into collecting physical photos and hanging them around the house, it might be beneficial for them to avoid the fridge altogether.

That doesn't mean you can't place photos in your kitchen, however. Just choose a spot that is warmer and more inviting, like near a sunny window. Leave the fridge bare.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.