You Can Easily Attract Money Overnight With A Feng Shui Trick That Works While You Sleep

Who couldn't use some extra money these days, thanks to the cost of living? Turns out the best method to get a little extra cash might be as simple as a good night's sleep.

According to feng shui expert Marie Diamond, people seeking financial success through the energy in their lives should try something specific in their bedroom right before going to sleep. After all, the best way to attract money is by getting rid of the clutter, both mentally and physically.

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You can attract money overnight with an easy Feng Shui trick that works while you sleep.

"If you want to attract more money with feng shui, do this tonight. I'm Marie Diamond, your feng shui and love attraction master. In Feng Shui, your home is always speaking to your subconscious mind, especially while you are asleep," Diamond shared in her video.

She explained that at night, your mind becomes more receptive and more connected to the energy around you. So whatever is in your space is not just decoration; it is actually programming financial reality. With that in mind, Diamond recommended that before going to sleep, you look to the southeast corner of your bedroom.

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That area is considered the general feng shui direction associated with wealth, abundance, and financial flow. Whatever is there is usually the message your home is sending to you about money.

You should get rid of all the clutter in the southeast corner of the bedroom.

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"If there's anything broken, clutter, or connected to bills or stress, remove it tonight," Diamond continued. "Then place something that represents wealth and expansion. So this could be like a small bowl filled with coins, a piece of gold, jewelry, or even a written intention of the amount of money you are ready to receive."

Once you place that item there, say the phrase "I am open to receive more money with ease" out loud. That's how you'll be able to shift your energy overnight. And in Feng Shui, small shifts are the ones that create the biggest changes.

According to feng shui, your home is a direct reflection of your life and energy.

In the practice of feng shui, the home is directly related to your life. Considering it's where you spend most of your time and where a lot of your energy exists, the space you cultivate for yourself will directly impact how areas of your life will turn out.

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Feng shui experts have long encouraged practices like creating a money bowl, placing plants in certain areas to signify prosperity and luck, and keeping spaces clean to not only attract money but also positive energy altogether.

To add to that list, declutter your bedroom space as well. That way, even while you're sleeping, you're still attracting wealth and abundance into your life, and also finally getting rid of that messy corner in your room that's probably been on your to-do list for the last six months. Your peace of mind and your bank account will thank you.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.