Gen Alpha 'iPad Kids' Have Emotional Intelligence Skills A Teacher Says She's Never Seen Before

While many teachers have immersed themselves in the widespread discussion surrounding the behavior of Generation Alpha students, otherwise characterized as "iPad kids," one teacher observed a high level of emotional intelligence in some of these students.

More often than not, screens are associated with all things negative, especially when it comes to kids. From decreased attention spans to behavioral problems, the solution experts have been shouting from the rooftops has been less time on screens. But tech isn't going anywhere, and parents may actually be finding a better balance for their kids than before. That means there's definitely hope, and this teacher is seeing it.

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A teacher shared an enlightening experience she witnessed among her 10-year-old students and how they resolved a conflict.

Elysse Landy, a fifth-grade teacher, shared her positive take on teaching a class of Gen Alpha students. She noticed how some of the kids appeared to be very emotionally mature. “I feel like they're being raised by a generation of parents who have been to therapy, are breaking those generational trauma cycles, ending it with them, and it really shows in some of these kids,” Landy shared.

She explained that she recently noticed a dispute arise between two of her students, who are aged 10 to 11 years old. Before she had a chance to step in, one of the kids calmly explained that he recognized the other student “had a lot going on” and was projecting that onto him. He suggested they both wait until they could “both be calm about it” to discuss the situation maturely.

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Landy was shocked by how easily the child managed his emotions and defused the situation without taking things personally, which is something many adults still struggle to do.

While there are negative implications of screen time for Gen Alpha’s development, with balance, there can be positive effects.

Excessive screen time, emotionally drained parents, and growing up in a digital age are all factors that can certainly diminish the development of Gen Alpha. Yet, with balance, there can be benefits to using technology in young children’s lives.

There is a world of knowledge and education that can easily be accessed online to open up the minds of these young, impressionable kids.

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Being born into a digital world does not necessarily signify a generation of underperforming kids. Their emotional and academic development ultimately depends on parental awareness of the effects technology has on their children so they can implement balance and structure.

In fact, Common Sense Education is advising schools to implement a media-balanced curriculum for every grade level to help contribute to their education in a positive and healthy way.

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While many are concerned about the future of Gen Alpha, there is a glimmer of hope for kids whose parents are actively involved in their development.

Landy explained how if she had been involved in an argument with another student in class when she was only 10, she likely would have cried and told the teacher. She and many others expressed their awe at the emotional intelligence of some of these young kids.

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Gen Alpha and their seemingly intolerable behavior in the classroom has stirred controversy regarding millennials’ poor parenting. However, some of these parents are becoming aware of the potential risks they are posing to their children’s lives, and they’re changing their methods.

Many millennial parents are also making the effort to rewire their minds to respond to conflict with maturity, and they’re passing on these lessons to their kids.

With the combination of having actively involved parents and a balance of technology use, it is likely that Gen Alpha is capable of fostering a deep understanding of self-awareness and empathy from a young age.

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Francesca Duarte is a writer based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, and spirituality topics.