Gen X Mom Of A Millennial, Gen Z & Gen Alpha Kid Says There’s Only One Parenting Habit She’d Do Exactly The Same

While there's ample evidence that parenting styles vary across different generations, a Gen X mom who's raised a Millennial, Gen Z, and now Gen Alpha kid says one thing remained the same while bringing them up.

Generational debates aren't going anywhere, especially when it comes to parenting and who was the best at raising their kids. The thing is, parenting is supposed to change from generation to generation. As the world changes, what kids need changes too, so it's pretty hard to claim one generation was better at parenting than another.

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Be that as it may, Gen X mom Krystal Stokes, has a lot to say on the matter. She shared pieces of parenting advice in a first-person piece for The Globe And Mail, noting that there was only one thing she'd absolutely do the same across all generations of kids. The best part? It's something everyone can agree on.

Gen X mom of a Millennial, Gen Z & Gen Alpha kid says unconditional love is the only parenting habit she’d do exactly the same.

Mom Krystal Stokes has learned a lot about life and parenting, being a mom of a millennial, a Gen Zer, and a Gen Alpha. For one, other parents are extremely judgmental, as she stated in her article, and they're too comfortable with sharing their thoughts and opinions on how she chooses to mother her children.

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While these comments did hurt (as they would any of us in her position), this mom of three took them in stride and gained lots of wisdom.

Ultimately, the one thing Stokes would do the same across all three generations of kids is "unconditionally love the [heck] out of them." Despite parenting styles varying across generations, this is simply non-negotiable. But in order to understand how she came to this conclusion, we have to investigate the parenting trends of each generation.

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Different parenting styles impact each generation.

Each generation brought different issues that put undue stress on parents, which inevitably impacted their children. And each generation favored different parenting styles as a result. Parenting and lifestyle author Charise Rohm Nulsen wrote, "We tend to lump these people born around the same time together because their lives have been shaped by the same historical events and critical life events."

In general, Gen Xers were raised by boomers to be self-sufficient and hyper-independent. In response, Gen Xers are known for using a helicopter parenting style (being ever-present in their children's lives). Because of that, millennials were raised to want more in life through education and advancing social justice initiatives started by Gen X.

Millennials are viewed as the most open-minded when it comes to parenting styles. Gen Zers were raised with gentle parenting and a greater focus on emotional well-being. While the oldest members of the generation are still rather young, their parenting style is the most mental health-focused, and they're using gentle parenting the most. Currently, Gen Alpha is in the early stages of being raised in a closely monitored, technology-driven environment at an unprecedented pace.

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Regardless of what generation a child is a part of, Stokes was onto something crucial. At the heart of every parenting style is love. Love is always the driving force.

Experts agree that children need unconditional love from their parents.

Experts across the board agree that children need unconditional love from their parents. According to Psychologist Kineret, expressing unconditional love for a child shows them that love does not need to be earned but rather that it exists, and the benefits are boundless. She noted, "When we model this steady love, children learn to trust, feel safe, and develop secure attachments."

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Not only that, she went on to say that receiving unconditional love instills in children a solid sense of self-worth, allowing them to rise above challenges and to know that failure is a part of life and not indicative of their character. In other words, when a child knows they're not constantly being evaluated to receive love (which would make it conditional), it creates a domino effect on the rest of their lives.

Every generation has its highs and lows in parenting styles and in the products of those styles. It seems like the perfect parenting manual will never surface, making parenting mistakes inevitable. However, one thing is for certain: make an effort to love your kids unconditionally. The world and your kids will thank you for it.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics.