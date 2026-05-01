How much screen time kids should have feels like a never-ending debate at this point, but some moms are insisting that not all screen time is created equally. Specifically, TVs versus all our other tech devices.

These moms refuse to let their kids use phones and tablets, or at least use them on a regular basis, but have no problem leaving the TV on for most of the day. If you're shaking your head at the distinction, there's an argument to be made, and these parents have reasons.

Advertisement

Technically, experts don’t really distinguish between different forms of screen time in this way, and also don’t recommend leaving the TV on indefinitely in the background. Still, these “TV moms” argue that their kids are completely fine watching lots of TV, and have given some pretty specific reasons for why it’s better than small screens.

TV moms say having the television on all day is better for kids than small screens for 5 reasons:

1. It can be less stimulating

Vitaly Gariev | Pexels

Advertisement

Some TV moms, like content creator Nikole Goncalves, believe that TV can be less stimulating for kids than an iPad or iPhone if you use it right. Goncalves explained in a TikTok video that she lets her kids watch “slow TV.” She added, “These are gonna be shows that are calmer, quieter, a slower pace.”

Goncalves said she has ditched popular modern shows for old classics like “Magic School Bus” because new shows are made in a different, more fast-paced way. Child psychiatrist Dr. Zabina Bhasin confirmed this, noting, “It may lead to shorter attention spans, heightened irritability, and impulsive behaviors as their brains struggle to adjust to less stimulating environments.”

Smaller screens have been proven to have a similar overstimulating effect. While some might argue that no screens are safe for children, TV does seem to have the advantage in this area.

Advertisement

2. There’s more room for imagination and creativity

Goncalves also said that she thinks slower-paced TV shows give children time to really think about what they’re watching and even use their imagination because they aren’t keeping up with an unrelenting storyline. Another mom named Morgie agreed. “I love watching her use her imagination and keep busy,” she captioned a video of her daughter watching the old hit “Max and Ruby.”

Allowing children to use their imagination and exist in their own world not only enhances their creativity but also strengthens their social, emotional, and cognitive skills. Watching TikTok videos on loop doesn’t really give kids the same space to take in what they’re watching and interpret it in their own way.

3. It’s easier to control and monitor

Ketut Subiyanto | Pexels

Advertisement

If a parent hands their phone over to their child, they really don’t have much control over what they see unless they sit next to them and intervene when needed. TV is different because the parent can hold onto the remote and pick what channel or streaming service is playing to do what Goncalves called “curating” the shows.

It is possible to monitor kids’ internet usage, of course, but it can be a bit trickier. Even watching their history closely and using restrictive apps isn’t completely foolproof. Unlimited access to shows might not be the perfect solution, but TV moms do think it gives them back some of the control that technology takes away.

4. Everyone can get involved

Several TV moms pointed out that using a phone or tablet feels like an individual activity, while watching TV can involve the whole family. If a child is using a device just for watching YouTube videos or playing a single-player game, it’s true that they aren’t really going to connect with anyone else. How often do we see a group of people sitting together just to all be utterly closed off from one another as they each scroll on their own phone?

Advertisement

The TV effect is a bit different because there’s room for discussion. Whether siblings are watching together or parents are watching with their child, they can talk about what’s happening on the show while it’s on, and even after it’s over.

Shelley Pasnik, the director of the Center for Children and Technology, said that this takes the focus off of the link between the child and the TV and moves it to the parent-child relationship. This “back-and-forth” actually helps them learn even more from what is hopefully an already educational program.

5. Kids are more likely to get bored and move on

Vika Glitter | Pexels

Advertisement

We all know that phones and similar devices can be addictive. It’s entirely possible to go overboard with TV watching, too, but TV moms like Samantha Baugh don’t think it’s the same. “I think TV can work like the radio. You can pretty much do anything while you watch TV,” she said, adding that it’s not unusual to see her kids pick up a book or a puzzle while the TV is on.

Associate professor of adolescent and young adult medicine, Dr. Jason Nagata, explained how this differs from handheld devices. “Certain design features common to social media and mobile apps, such as infinite scroll, autoplay, and frequent notifications, are specifically intended to keep users engaged for longer periods of time,” he said. “These features may make iPad or smartphone use more likely to become excessive compared to more passive forms of TV viewing.”

A lot of TV moms think that when using a phone or a tablet, if their child gets bored, they can just choose another app or video that will entertain them more. But when they get bored with the TV, they just get up and go play. Really, anything that keeps children less hooked on technology is a good thing.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.