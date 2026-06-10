Gen Alpha Has A Completely Different Understanding Of What Recess Means, According To A 4th Grader

According to content creator Morgan, Gen Alpha doesn't have the same relationship with recess as other generations did when they were kids. Despite development experts shouting from the rooftops that kids need free play now more than ever.

Recess is meant to be the one time during the entire school day when kids can actually take a break from being cooped up inside a building. It's where they race across the playground, nurture relationships with their friends, reset their brains, and just be kids. It's considered the highlight of the entire day. But it's slowly disappearing from the school day.

Advertisement

Gen Alpha has a completely different understanding of what recess means.

"So I was just talking to this little girl, and she's in fourth grade," Morgan shared in her TikTok video. "She was telling me about her boyfriend, and I said, 'Oh, is he in your class?' She says, 'Yeah.' And I said, 'Do you hang with him at recess?' And she goes, 'Huh?'"

Morgan recalled that the little girl seemed genuinely confused when hearing the word "recess." Trying to clarify her statement, Morgan asked the little girl if she hangs around her crush while playing together at recess or if they hang out after school. Again, the little girl asked Morgan what recess was, clearly not understanding the concept.

Advertisement

Morgan told the little girl that recess usually happens during or after lunch, where students go outside and play. The fourth grader admitted that she didn't have recess and instead, all of the kids go to the computer lab after lunch, where they watch YouTube videos and just go on their phones.

Experts are speaking out about the importance of recess for a child's development.

Aleksandr Khmeliov | Shutterstock

Advertisement

During the 2001-02 school year, students were spending at least 36.8 minutes outside per day. Now, the average amount of recess in elementary school is 20 to 30 minutes. Professionals are urging schools to invest time in making sure their students spend time outside, especially older kids.

An updated policy statement by the American Academy of Pediatrics emphasizes that recess needs to be protected. The group "has always supported play– free play for kids – but it’s been increasingly threatened over time," but it's being threatened by the overshadow of higher test scores.

New evidence in their report shows that kids need pauses between concentrated learning sessions so their brains can retain information. Researchers also say recess gives kids a chance to navigate relationships and build confidence, which is just as important for older kids as younger ones.

Advertisement

Most high school students don't have recess at all. In fact, 80% of high school teachers and 49% of middle school teachers report that their students have no recess, despite numerous studies showing that students of all ages can benefit from it. Recess should be something that's protected and never withheld from students, especially in exchange for more time staring at screens.

"As kids get older, they’re more on their screens. So it’s really helpful, I think, for outdoor activity and recess to be happening," explained Dr. Lauren Fiechtner, a childhood obesity expert. "Recess is great. We all kind of need recess."

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.