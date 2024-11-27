Teacher Emails A Mom Letting Her Know That Her Daughter ‘Accidentally’ Brought A Hard Seltzer To School And Drank It All

While most parents anticipate that they will have to bust their teenagers for attempting to sneak alcohol at some point, they never expect their young children to have a desire to drink.

One mother was flabbergasted when she received a message from her daughter’s teacher telling her that the girl had brought in an alcoholic seltzer to school — and has hilariously deemed herself mother of the year!

The little girl brought a hard seltzer to school and drank it all, believing that it was juice.

A photo of the teacher’s message to the mother, who goes by Kaw, was shared in a TikTok video viewed over 200,000 times.

The teacher obviously struggled to find the right words to deliver the mind-boggling news.

“Hey Mrs. Kelly good afternoon, sorry to disturb you. I wanted to inform you that Paige accidentally bought a hard seltzer and drank it all,” the message read.

Thankfully, the teacher reported that the little girl did not seem to suffer any side effects from the alcohol.

“She was perfectly fine through the rest of the day. She didn’t know that it was hard seltzer until we pointed it out to her. She thought it was juice,” the teacher wrote.

“Of course, she isn’t in trouble. We wanted to inform you and let you know.”

Oddly enough, this is not the first instance where children mistook alcohol for their usual beverages and brought them into school. Other parents revealed their own astonishing stories of their kids doing the same thing.

“My son took a croissant, grapes, and a white claw for lunch in Pre-K. His teacher called and let me know she was keeping the claw after work,” one TikTok user commented.

“This happened to my son when he was in 6th grade. He brought a white claw to school thinking it was iced tea,” another user shared.

“My grandmother sent me to school in 2nd grade with Genesee cream ale thinking it was ginger ale. I told the teacher my ginger ale tasted bad and then found out when I got home,” another added.

Amid the chaos of the getting-ready-for-school-morning routine, mishaps are bound to occur.

It is easy for a white claw to be mistaken for sparkling water while trying to pack their backpacks, get them dressed, and beg them to brush their teeth before the bus gets here.

While this situation had a happy ending, and Paige luckily did not suffer any side effects from consuming the spiked seltzer, it only takes a small amount of alcohol for a situation to turn out very poorly — especially when it involves children.

Kids metabolize alcohol faster than adults, which means even a minimal amount of alcohol can lead to higher blood-alcohol concentrations.

This can cause dizziness, disorientation, nausea, vomiting, and even seizures in young children and can turn into a dangerous health situation very quickly.

So, before sending them on their way to school, parents should absolutely double-check that there is indeed a juice pouch in their child’s lunch box and not a Mike’s hard lemonade or any other alcoholic beverage that can easily disguise itself as your usual lunch seltzer.

Parents shouldn’t have to worry about chauffeuring their drunk children home until they’re at least in high school!

