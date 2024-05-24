Dad Gets Called To Pick Up His Son From School Early After He Took Charge Of Packing His Kid's Lunch

Parents often receive all different kinds of advice from other moms and dads. Whether it's keeping kids in a routine, being involved in their lives, or doing what you can to foster their independence, it seems like there's a never-ending well of information to be learned!

But one father revealed that one of the best pieces of parenting advice he was given after his son was born was: "You know more than you think you do." However, he soon found out that this advice isn't always the case when it comes to raising kids, especially after a mishap packing his son's lunch for school.

The dad had to pick up his son from school early after he packed him a can of beer mistaking it for sparkling water.

In a video, Will Myers explained the unfortunate yet hilarious situation he had gotten himself into.

He revealed that he received a phone call from his son's school to pick him up early after teachers were concerned about a drink he brought along with his lunch. The drink in question was a can of Guinness draught stout, a popular brand of beer.

Myers said he mistook the beer for sparkling water his son often drinks due to the similarities of the cans. He displayed the two beverage cans side by side to show viewers exactly how similar they were.

"One of these is sparkling water and he likes me to pack it for him in his lunch because it's awesome,” Myers said. "One of these is not sparkling water, although it looks like a sparkling water can. Therefore, I've got to go pick up my kid from school and try to explain this situation."

Most people found the father’s innocent mix-up to be comical. Some even assured the father that he wasn't the only one to encounter this problem, and they shared their own stories of unintentionally bringing alcohol to school as kids.

While Myers didn't provide a further update, his experience speaks to the reality of being a parent.

Parents are bound to make mistakes every now and then — it's all just part of raising kids.

Some people may be under the assumption that parenting means you are perfect all the time, and that your child will always be taken care of. And while the latter part of that is true, being a parent means messing up from time to time.

That's because parents are human beings, just like everyone else! They are people with their own insecurities and past traumas. They are people who have experienced the ups and downs life has brought, and handled it the best they could have at that time.

Say it with me: there's no such thing as a perfect parent. So let's take that weight off our shoulders because repair is the name of the game.

It's difficult being a parent, that's certainly true, but somehow it's easy for parents to put immense pressure and blame on themselves for not being perfect at all times. But life isn't like the movies, and mistakes will be made along the way.

For parents who feel like they aren't doing everything they can for their child, they must take a step back. Realize that what matters most is that you're providing safety and love for your kid, helping them grow into an amazing adult. Then, pat yourself on the back for all your unrecognized hard work!

As for Myers, hopefully his son didn't have a sip of the beer before teachers realized the mix-up. But it's probably safe to assume that he will have his son's mother handle packing school lunches from now on.

