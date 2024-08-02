Survey Reveals That 78% Of Pet Owners Would Dump Their Partner If Their Dog Or Cat Didn't Like Them

We've all had that friend who doesn't quite trust a new man or woman in their life if their cat or dog doesn't take a shine to them — or we might even be that kind of pet owner ourselves. Dogs, especially, are thought to be pretty good judges of character, after all.

But nobody would actually tank a relationship because of their cat's opinion, right? Wrong, according to a study on the matter.

A survey found that 78% of pet owners would dump their partner if their furry friend didn't like them.

Seventy-eight percent! That's… a lot of people! The survey comes from the U.K. house and pet-sitting platform Trusted Housesitters, which asked users how they'd handle it if Fido or Muffin met their new boy or girlfriend and was immediately like "GET RID."

But it's one thing to say you theoretically would call it quits because your dog gave your boo the cold shoulder. It's another entirely to actually do so, right? But it turns out lots of people have actually taken such a step as well.

The survey also found that 17% of respondents actually HAVE dumped someone because their pet didn't approve.

That's one in six people — certainly nowhere near 78% but substantial nonetheless. U.K. veterinarian Dr. Alex Crow of the website PetHealthGuru is among those who've taken this seemingly drastic step.

Crow is an expert on all things cats and dogs, of course, and he said that a pet's disapproval really can be a problem — and should be taken seriously.

"Animals are a crucial part of my life," he said, "and I need a partner who not only accepts them but also embraces them as part of our family."

And in his case, his dog Maggie's disapproval of his former girlfriend wreaked havoc on their relationship. After quite some time of normally affable Maggie becoming defensive and protective of him whenever his girlfriend was around, Crow found himself "constantly trying to mediate... which only led to more tension and stress" and "put a strain on our relationship."

Veterinarians say there are 4 key signs that your pet doesn't approve of your partner.

So how do you know exactly how your dog or cat feels about your new guy or gal? It's not exactly like they can sit you down and be like, "Girl. WHAT are you doing with this SCRUB," right? Don't worry; you'll know. Veterinarian Rebecca McMillan says there are four key signs that will make it crystal clear.

Excessive marking or using the bathroom indoors or outside the litter box: MacMillan explained that pets often do this to establish exactly whose territory your new partner is on and who's boss around here. Fearful or anxious body language: Things to look for are a tail between the legs, pinned-back ears, or a hunched posture whenever your boyfriend or girlfriend comes around.

kozorog | Getty Images | Canva Pro

Aggressive or avoidant behavior: "Some pets may attack your partner if they get too close, and some may attack if your partner is too close to you," MacMillan explained. "The latter indicates a protective or guarding-type behavior that should be taken seriously and managed carefully." Stress-related health issues: These can include excessive grooming, vomiting, or diarrhea when your partner is around, and MacMillan said it's important not to force your pet to endure these interactions. “Instead, interactions should be on their terms," she said, "keeping things short and positive to begin with."

Thankfully, there are things you can try with your pet if it hates your partner before you end the relationship.

If your dog or cat isn't exactly warming to your new paramour, MacMillan recommended first introducing your partner gradually under calm circumstances and then giving your pet as many positive associations with your partner as possible.

These can include having your partner engage in activities your pet likes — playing, going for walks, etc.— as well as daily care tasks like feeding them. This will help your pet come to see your partner as a friend rather than a foe. Be sure to reward your pet for positive interactions.

sophiecat | Shutterstock

But if all of that fails — or your "just not a dog/cat person" partner isn't willing to try? Well, it may be time to call it a day on this particular romance.

As Crow put it, "It may be a sign that they're not the right fit for us in the long run" — and your dog or cat might just know it before you do!

