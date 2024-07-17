Woman Argues Dog Owners Have Normalized Doing The ‘Bare Minimum’ For Their Pets — ‘People Are So Lazy’

One of the most important things people should always consider before choosing to get a dog is the level of maintenance, activity, and training they’ll be able to provide.

Unlike our furry friends, we humans have to take on a lot of daily responsibilities for our work lives, personal lives, family obligations, and more. So much so that we may lack the energy and patience to support our needy dogs.

However, agreeing to be a dog parent is a long-term commitment. Dog owners need to consider providing a suitable environment that meets their dog’s daily needs in the same way parents need to do so for their kids.

One woman took to TikTok to argue that too many dog owners have normalized doing the ‘bare minimum’ for their pets.

The woman, who goes by @runwithkaos, frequently shares content about her and her 1-year-old German Shepherd, Kaos.

She recently posted a video claiming many dog owners have become lazy in their efforts to care for their pups.

“When did we normalize doing so little for our dogs?” the woman asked. “I’m just doing the bare minimum here — I feel like I’m not doing enough.”

As seen in her other videos, the woman regularly takes Kaos out for runs, providing him with the physical activity he needs. When not running, she opts for hiking trails and training sessions over neighborhood walks.

She shared a shocking conversation she had with another woman, who believed the daily activities she does with Kaos are excessive, but she strongly disagreed. The other woman additionally contended that 30 minutes of exercise with your dog should be enough.

studioroman / Canva Pro

“People are so lazy,” the woman argued. “She’s like, ‘You’re doing too much, your dog doesn’t need all that, he probably doesn’t want to be there anyway.’ In nature?”

While most smaller breeds with lower maintenance are content with 30 minutes of physical activity a day, larger breeds like German Shepherds require much more activity and stimulation.

One thing is certain across all breeds — every dog would be more than pleased to spend more time going on adventures with their owners outside.

The woman shared how she rarely takes Kaos out for basic walks anymore.

“I can’t remember the last time that I took my dog on a walk,” she said in another video. “I don’t walk him, mainly because of his breed … they are not happy with just walking around the same old neighborhood, all day, every day.”

“I’m just saying my dog is not going to be satisfied,” she added. “He needs like an hour of exercise a day right now to be happy and fulfilled.”

And she’s right. German Shepherds are very active dogs, which means they require diligent training and attention. In fact, they require a minimum of two hours of exercise every day, which vets recommend to disperse throughout the day.

If their needs are not met, they can develop various behavioral problems. This applies to all dogs in general, but German Shepherds specifically can become particularly excitable and temperamental, leading to destructive and aggressive behavior and even depression.

While walking dogs with lower maintenance daily can be an adequate activity, as the woman pointed out, larger breeds like German Shepherds require much more stimulating activities.

“An hour on a trail is way more fulfilling mentally and physically than an hour around the same old suburban neighborhood,” the woman asserted. “And there’s nothing wrong with walks; I just like to explore, and I got a dog that loves to explore.”

It seems too many dog owners largely underestimate their dog’s needs.

This doesn’t apply to all dog parents, as many are dedicated and mindful of their pet’s needs, but there is also a large percentage of dog owners who fail to meet their dog’s most basic needs, like daily exercise and playtime.

The truth is, our dogs need more than sleep and food. They need attention, stimulation, activity, affection, and more. Breeds with higher maintenance require even more attention and stimulation, so it’s crucial for individuals interested in getting a dog to carefully consider what breed will align best with the level of attention and activity they can offer.

Dogs have so much more potential than we give them credit for. They have brilliantly adaptable and clever minds and crave more than just physical stimulation but mental stimulation as well.

Of course, having a busy life with many daily tasks, it isn’t easy to drop everything and spend hours each day exploring and spending time outside with your dog.

But the moments we can spare should certainly be dedicated to our furry pups. On a day off, consider taking your dog to the park or the beach.

If you find yourself with more than you can handle, managing your own needs and responsibilities in addition to a dog’s, perhaps consider hiring a dog sitter to check in on them regularly or even placing your pet with a new owner.

Your dog’s needs are just as important as a child’s, so be mindful of how you can offer them the best possible experiences and care.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.