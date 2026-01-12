A Company In Sweden Wants Employees To Spend More Time With Their Friends — And They Are Paying Them To Do It

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance has been promoted for years, but what if your job was willing to actually help you achieve it? Well, one company in Sweden is encouraging its employees to have an active social life, and even paying them to do it.

The idea may be unconventional, but a growing body of research shows that strong social connections are linked to well-being and productivity at work. Unfortunately, many workers struggle to find the time to invest in cultivating friendships, but that could all change soon.

A Swedish company is giving employees money and time off to have a 'friendship hour.'

Apotek Hjärtat, a major Swedish pharmaceutical company, launched its unique "friendcare" pilot program in April. It's called "Friendship Hour," and it was created in response to the government calling for businesses to help combat citizen loneliness.

The program allows employees to take 15 minutes a week (or an hour per month) during their working hours to contribute to their social connections. Whether it's chatting on the phone, texting a friend, or meeting up with someone to grab coffee, this time is intended to help workers strengthen an existing friendship or start a new one.

Additionally, all participants receive 1,000 kronor from the company, which is $100 USD, to spend on social activities throughout the year-long trial. It may not sound like much, but the extra money could help someone who is struggling financially to pay for outings with friends.

Participants have already noticed positive impacts from the program.

Yasmine Lindberg, one of the 11 participants in the pilot program, has taken advantage of the opportunities provided to her by the program. She admits that she spends most of her free time with her teenage children, but she has felt "quite lonely" since separating from her partner a few years prior.

"I'm really tired when I go home. I don't have time or energy to meet my friends," Lindberg told the BBC. She said that, though the allotted time and money aren't enough to fully form a relationship, it has still helped her social well-being. She adds, "I feel happier. You can't live through the internet like most people do these days."

The company’s CEO, Monica Magnusson, explained, "In our business, we encounter loneliness daily, and our employees will also go through the stages of life when the risk of involuntary loneliness is greatest. We want to give them knowledge and tools to better prevent this for themselves and those close to them."

Loneliness is considered a significant public health crisis around the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) shares the widespread impacts of being lonely and social isolation, claiming that about 1 in 6 people (20%) worldwide are experiencing loneliness. A global report from 2025 states that loneliness is actually linked to an estimated 871,000 deaths every year.

According to the Center for Workplace Mental Health, loneliness can contribute to mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, and addiction. However, it can also have negative physical effects as well. Lonely people may have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and a shortened lifespan.

Even during busy days, take the time to reach out to a friend or family member, and allow them to check in on you, too. A quick text or a short phone call can instantly boost your mood and improve your overall well-being.

