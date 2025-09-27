Women Who Do This Specific Activity At Least Every 22 Days Are Living Much Better Lives, Says Survey

Research has shown time and again that adult friendships are the key to a happy and healthy life. That's even more true for women, apparently. A recent survey commissioned by Bezel Wines found that women who prioritize having monthly girls' nights are living much better lives than their peers.

In fact, the survey found that for women to feel truly grounded and balanced, they need at least one of these nights every 22 days. These gatherings of friends aren't just for fun, either. Women said they were essential to feeling recharged and connected.

Michelle Obama was quoted as saying, "Friendships between women, as any woman will tell you, are built of a thousand small kindnesses ... swapped back and forth and over again." While that sentiment is lovely, it's also very true. In fact, a 2011 study found that women with breast cancer were 4 times more likely to die from the disease if they didn't have a network of female friends to offer support.

And while this survey was a little less academic, the findings were similar. A whopping 78% of women agreed they need a night out with friends every 22 days to feel "recharged," and ready to take on whatever comes their way. No one would disagree that spending time with the people you love, sharing stories, offering support, and especially getting a good laugh together is good for the soul.

Most women would prefer a girls' night out over a romantic date with their significant other.

Mental health writer and physician Dr. Kristen Fuller said of women and their friendships, "Women rely on each other not only for a shoe-shopping partner but also to share those deep dark secrets; those secrets that not all men may want to hear. Although men are our counterparts, there is something beyond special about the female bond that women have with each other."

That special bond is likely why 62% of women said they’d choose a girls’ night over a romantic date night with their boyfriends. It's not because they don't love their partners. Rather, it has everything to do with the conversation and support they get from their besties.

Eighty-three percent of the women surveyed said their favorite activity for girls' nights didn't involve any entertainment at all. They just wanted an environment that allowed them to talk. Their favorite topics? Sharing what's going on in their lives (19%), relationships (15%), and family (13%).

Bezel winemaker Jane Dunkley noted, "There’s something powerful about slowing down and creating space for real conversation." She added, “We believe it’s those ordinary rituals, a bottle of wine, a snack you love, a night with friends, that often turn out to be the most extraordinary.”

Men and women have very different notions about friendship.

While friendships are important for everyone, experts agree that men and women have very different perceptions of their friends and the roles they play in each other's lives.

Danielle Bayard Jackson, author of "Fighting for Our Friendships: The Science and Art of Conflict and Connection in Women’s Relationships," explained, "Research suggests that women have higher expectations of support and intimacy in their close relationships than men do. Women integrate our friends into our lives as deeply as siblings, whereas men treat their friends more like cousins."

Women offer each other more than just fun and companionship, and that is integral to why these relationships are so grounding and recharging. From support to celebration, women uplift each other while also providing a simple sounding board.

Women thrive when they prioritize spending time with their girlfriends. It's as simple as that. The time spent together helps recharge their energy and makes it easier to return to day-to-day life feeling good. As Fuller sagely noted, "Most of my emotional and mental strength comes from deep bonds with the strong females in my life. Over time, we become our friends as we mirror their thoughts, beliefs, and actions. In fact, many say that we are the average of the five people we spend most of our time with. We should choose each other wisely and with intention."

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.