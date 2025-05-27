The Survival Tactic So Clever, People Have Used It Since 300 B.C.

I occasionally get asked how I got introduced to Stoic philosophy. My answer is that I never had a formal introduction to Stoic ideas. My everyday life, growing up in dangerous and destitute conditions, taught me the Stoic concept of focusing only on what I could control.

Stoic principles emphasize accepting what we cannot control and focusing on what we can, which can help build resilience and improve coping mechanisms in the face of adversity. Studies have shown that practicing Stoicism, even for brief periods, can significantly reduce negative emotions such as worry and anxiety.

At school and in my neighborhood, I dealt with what is technically known as “bullying” and “teasing.” I say “technically” because although it would be classified as such, it went beyond what typically comes to mind when you imagine those things.

Whether it was on the school bus, the schoolyard, or around the neighborhood, there was always someone harassing you, and that harassment always led to a physical confrontation.

During my childhood, my psyche was fighting a battle on two fronts. Domestically, I dealt with the emotional instability and physical abuse of my mother. At school, there was no respite either.

The survival tactic is so clever that people have used it since 300 B.C.

My middle school enacted a uniform policy to cut down on the possibility of gang affiliation. The sound of gunshots was a regular occurrence during the night, and the elementary school I went to had fire drills in case the violence spilled over into the school day.

My childhood was a warzone, and I was a civilian caught in the crossfire. If I wanted to survive, I'd have to upgrade my toolkit. The only way I managed to keep myself sane was by retreating into my mind and focusing on the things that I had control over.

As a child, I couldn’t do anything about where I lived or who I went to school with. I couldn’t control the behavior of my mom or other kids.

I was born into unfortunate situations that came with great risk, but there was nothing I could do about it. The only thing I could control was how I lived, thought, and behaved.

How the dichotomy of control makes you street-smart

Many street-smart creeds echo this dichotomy by fixating energy on ambitious goals rather than bemoaning uncontrollable hardships. Malcolm X reframed racism as being out of his hands, but educating himself as being within his power.

Everyone who has ever made something of their lives from nothing, even in an insidious manner, focused on areas where they could exercise complete control, and learned to ignore all other distractions.

The serenity prayer asks addicts for serenity to accept what they can't change, the courage to change what they can, and the wisdom to know the difference.

This idea was expressed by the Stoic philosopher Epictetus when he said: "The chief task in life is simply this: to identify and separate matters so that I can say clearly to myself which are externals not under my control, and which have to do with the choices I actually control. Where then do I look for good and evil? Not to uncontrollable externals, but within myself to the choices that are my own."

This dichotomy is key to resilience in rough environments. External conditions won't change. But charting your own course grants freedom and purpose.

Stoicism's ancient dichotomy of control remains potent street logic for focusing power while letting go of unwinnable battles. Mastering this mindset helps us thrive amidst adversity's inherent chaos.

How to incorporate this survival tactic into your life

There is a line from "Man's Search For Meaning" that sums up the idea of focusing on what you control nicely. For context, the author (Viktor Frankl) is a Holocaust survivor who witnessed the horrors of the concentration camps firsthand because he was a prisoner there. He says that one of the ways he survived was to remember this idea:

“Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.”

This dichotomy empowers us to liberate mental energy that would be wasted worrying over uncontrollable things. Instead, we can invest that energy into the spheres where our choices and skills really matter. In Frankl's case, what mattered most was surviving the camps.

In my case, I couldn't control poverty in my neighborhood, but I could control studying hard to maximize my chances of a scholarship. I couldn't stop school bullying altogether, but I could control not letting it make me cruel or bitter. My day-to-day life may have been difficult, but I didn't let it make it difficult to deal with.

Of course, fully maintaining composure at all times is impossible. The idea isn't perfection. It's simply to make progress towards a way of thinking that will lead to greater life satisfaction.

We cannot erase anger or sadness over mistreatment, but we can lessen the grip external negativity has over us. It need not derail our purpose or progress.

Marcus Aurelius wrote in Meditations: "The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts.” A dichotomy mindset builds resilience by framing events more thoughtfully to minimize suffering. We assign meaning to situations — why not shift perspective for tranquility?

This street-smart outlook reminds us we always have power over our reactions and ambition, even if our surroundings seem imposing. Environmental influences alone do not shape destiny. Many figures rose from dire conditions by mastering what they could change through willpower, determination, and grit.

So, in rough spots, remember — you may not control all events, but you have autonomy over the only thing that truly matters: how you respond. Your judgments determine whether external factors defeat or empower you. With wisdom, you can thrive amidst almost any hardship.

A dichotomy of control exercise

Choose a minor disturbing event and write down why it's bothering you. Next, draw two columns labeled "Controllable" and "Uncontrollable" and list components of the issue, sorting each into the appropriate column based on your control over it.

Break down even further the events you have partial control over. You'll see that the controllable column mostly contains your judgments and actions.

This part of the list is where you'll start to focus. This will help you to accept the areas that you can't let go of. Concentrating on the controllable empowers you to strategically move forward.

Additional ways to practice this stoic mindset:

1. Journal

Each day, write down things that caused you anger, anxiety, or sadness. Categorize each issue as controllable or uncontrollable. Reframe how you view the uncontrollable.

2. Practice mindful breathing

When frustrated over something uncontrollable, take 10 deep breaths. Use the exhale to visualize letting go of attachment to things outside your power.

3. Analyze your role models

Examine how figures you admire responded to adversity. Note what aspects were within their control that they focused on changing.

4. Express gratitude

Make a daily list of things you are grateful for that you can control, like your decisions, health, and skills. This reminds you of your agency.

5. Reframe self-talk

When fixating on the uncontrollable, pause and deliberately reframe your self-talk to focus on what you can control instead.

6. Define your circle of influence

Map out areas of life and note where your influence is high, moderate, and low. Direct energy to the high-agency areas.

7. Read more into stoic mindset education

Read works by Stoic philosophers like Marcus Aurelius to deepen your understanding and adoption of the dichotomy mindset.

Ed Latimore is a retired American professional boxer, influencer, and best-selling author. His work focuses on self-improvement and a practical approach to Stoic philosophy.