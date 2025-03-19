Survey Says These 3 Nontraditional TV Moms Are The Best Of All Time

What makes a good TV mom? Some might say the best TV moms often reflect real-life struggles, whether it’s balancing work and family, dealing with the ups and downs of parenting, or trying to maintain a healthy relationship with their spouse. Audiences can connect with these struggles, making the character feel authentic. According to a recent survey by Ranker, there are three very nontraditional mothers that shine when it comes to the best sitcom moms of all time.

A good nontraditional mom knows how to roll with the punches, adjusting to the challenges of her unique family structure with resilience and a positive attitude. These three lovely ladies represented very different parenting styles at the time, and over the years, that is what has made them the best of the best on television.

A new survey says these three nontraditional TV moms are the best of all time:

1. Kitty Foreman from 'That ‘70’s Show'

A strong sense of humor can make a TV mom more relatable and fun to watch. Whether she's dealing with chaos or offering wisdom, her ability to find the funny side of life helps create a memorable character. Kitty Foreman from That ‘70’s Show is the perfect example of a mom using humor to deal with the chaos that her children and husband put her through.

Debra Jo Rupp played the character as a balance between a stressed-out and loving mom so effortlessly. Kitty, being a nurse, is often overworked and juggling the outdated notions of a traditional housewife and mom. Her humor takes the sting out of the social commentary, but the issues she addressed are very similar to what many women face today.

2. Moira Rose from 'Schitt’s Creek'

You know what’s funny? A mom who is a drama queen. Who is better than the queen of drama herself, Catherine O’Hara, as Moira Rose from "Schitt’s Creek." Spoiled, eccentric, and dramatic, Moira is a former daytime soap opera star who loses her wealth alongside her family and finds living life as a poor person difficult.

Moira is by no means the perfect mother to her children, but perfect moms don't exist. So many great TV moms are shown to have flaws, like losing patience, making mistakes, or struggling with their own desires. These imperfections make them more human and relatable to viewers. These foibles make them more real.

As brilliantly noted by Jessica M. Goldstein writing for Vulture, [The Rose's]They’re a family that is learning how to actually be a family, removed from the vacuous, extravagant culture that kept them all emotionally ... distant from one another. Through that tricky, sometimes-awkward evolution, O’Hara brings this warm playfulness and exuberance to Moira, which makes even her most absurd comments, outfits, and opinions feel grounded, believable, and even charming."

3. Morticia Addams from 'The Addams Family'

A good TV mom shows unconditional love and emotional support for her children's rights and their wrongs. She’s there for them during tough times and celebrates their successes, helping them grow into well-rounded individuals. No better mother represents these qualities than Morticia Addams from "The Addams Family" TV Show from the 1960s.

Played by Carolyn Jones in the 1960s show, Morticia showed a fierce protective instinct over her children, going to great lengths to make sure they were safe, happy, and successful. This added an emotional depth to the character and a sense of warmth to the family dynamic. Might as well give a shoutout to Anjelica Huston’s version of the character from the film adaptation as well for being fierce, bold, and caring for members of her family.

The most important takeaway when it comes to the survey is that families are unique and unconventional. That's what makes them beautiful. In theory, June Cleaver may have been the first instinct for best mom, but the truth is, we want our mothers to be perfectly imperfect. Emotions are messy, and love is complicated. These three moms are examples of how there is no such thing as cookie cutter when it comes to a happy family.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.