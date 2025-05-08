Survey Finds 56% Of Remote Workers Don't Leave Home For Weeks At A Time

Nearly all Americans want to work remotely, at least some of the time. After all, those who work from home get flexibility and comfort instead of an annoying commute and overbearing coworkers.

However, a recent survey conducted by the book summary app Headway found that remote workers also experience concerning levels of isolation. The lack of water cooler talk and casual chit chat means that many employees don't even leave the comfort of their homes or interact with other people in person.

The survey found that 56% of remote workers don't leave home for weeks at a time.

Headway surveyed 1,000 remote workers across the United States about their experiences working from home. They discovered that while remote work certainly has its perks, it also has some worrisome drawbacks.

Over half, 56%, of remote workers go entire weeks without stepping outside, and 27% admit to spending days in complete isolation, without a single face-to-face interaction.

For years now, we have been experiencing a loneliness epidemic, and it seems that remote work is not helping. If anything, it enables people to isolate themselves further. Still, there are ways to stay connected, even if your job does not require a trip to the office.

Thankfully, there are ways to stay connected and fight isolation, even when working remotely.

Thalia-Maria Tourikis, a certified health coach and burnout prevention and recovery expert at Headway, shared several pieces of actionable advice to help combat the inherent isolation of remote work.

She suggested creating a "virtual office," of sorts. "Schedule a time with your colleagues or friends, block it off, and hold a virtual coworking session over a video call," Tourikis advised. "Don't set an agenda — just share the space and get on with your work, stopping for the occasional chat. Think of it as the digital equivalent of sitting across from someone in the office."

"Not only does it offer social stimulation, but having others around should help you stay focused, get through your to-do list, and have more time to enjoy your evening," Tourikis added. And she's not wrong — research has shown that work friends in particular make you more productive. In this case, they don't even have to work at the same company as you!

Tourikis also advised getting out of the house. While it may be tempting to lounge in your pajamas on your couch all workday long, there is a benefit to getting up and about.

"When your daily routine is a short walk from bed to desk and back, even the comfort of your home can feel confining," she said. The study found that 1 in 7 workers actually hate certain rooms in their home because they equate them with work.

"Humans thrive on variety and change — so switch up your environment," Tourikis recommended. "Make your local coffee shop, library, or park your office. You don't need to strike up conversations; simply being around others can make you feel more connected to the world and less trapped by your work."

Use your job's flexibility for good.

About half of remote workers use the flexibility of their jobs to run errands or complete household chores. Twenty-three percent admit to taking naps during the day, and 13% freelance for other jobs. However, you can also take advantage of this flexibility to connect with others and even create positive change.

"One of the biggest perks of remote working is flexibility, so why not channel some of that freedom into something positive?" Tourikis asked. She suggested helping a local nonprofit by offering to create a website or build their social media presence; however, there are many other ways to get involved. Find a cause you are passionate about and look into ways to help.

"Not only will you connect with new people outside of the workplace," she said, "but when negative feelings creep in, doing good for others is often the perfect remedy."

