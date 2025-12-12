Survey Finds Gen Zers Would Dump Their Partner Over These 5 Christmas Gifts

Receiving a bad gift is practically a universal experience. While we're always told "it's the thought that counts," we sometimes might wish that the gift-giver had taken a second thought about what to give us.

A new survey from EduBirdie on Gen Z's holiday spending habits asked 2,000 participants their opinions on gift-giving. They had strong feelings about bad or cheap gifts: 16% said receiving one from a partner would make them end the relationship.

Here are 5 Christmas gifts that would make Gen Zers dump their partner:

1. Something totally off (size, vibe, taste)

Maybe it's a sweater you wouldn't be caught dead in, or a pair of shoes that's two sizes too small for you. It's not just a bad gift; it can feel like a sign that they don't know or care about you or what you like. A majority, 65%, of respondents said this is the worst kind of gift.

Of course, receiving any gift is something to be grateful for. But if you get a gift from a family member, partner, or friend that just isn't you, it's okay to be disappointed. These are the people who are supposed to know you the best, or at least enough to buy you a present that you'd like.

2. Socks

For Gen Zers who are probably hoping for clothes, electronics, and trendy items, basic items like socks or underwear can feel like a bit of a letdown, especially from a partner. It might feel lazy, impersonal, or boring, like they didn't want to put effort into picking out a nice gift for you.

However, socks shouldn't be totally ruled out as a good gift. High-quality, fun, or personalized socks could be appropriate, and they can be a thoughtful gift if the socks reflect something about their personality or interests.

3. Something not on their wishlist

Some people might enjoy being surprised by the gifts they receive, but many ask for specific things for a reason. Twenty-nine percent of survey participants said the worst gift they ever received was something that wasn't on their wishlist.

It can seem thoughtless, or like the gift-giver wasn't listening to what you said you wanted. On the bright side, this is exactly why many stores do after-Christmas sales, so you can buy all the things you asked for but didn't receive.

4. A subscription

Getting a subscription as a gift can create a sense of obligation and become frustrating down the road. The recipient may feel guilted into continuing to receive the product or service even if they don't like it, and it can be difficult to cancel or stop it. Monthly item deliveries also become clutter in the home, with products often going unused.

Many Americans are now facing subscription fatigue, where they become overwhelmed by managing and paying for a number of subscription services. According to Motley Fool Money's 2025 Subscription Sanity survey, almost 50% of Gen Z and millennial participants say they feel "oversubscribed" and are looking to cut back.

5. A book

As a Gen Zer whose number one request for Christmas this year was books, this one kinda hurt. However, I can still understand why it might not be the ideal gift for others. Giving books as presents is similar to giving clothes. It can be hard to know exactly what they'd like or what they already own.

Gen Z is also far less interested in reading than previous generations. The Walton Family Foundation and Gallup 2025 "Voices of Gen Z "study revealed that 43% of Gen Z students rarely or never read for fun, and 39% say they actually dislike reading. This could also explain why kids are doing worse in school, as students who enjoy reading often perform better academically.

