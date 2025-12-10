Some Companies Are Charging More For Returns This Holiday Season And People Are Livid

Holiday shopping is already stressful enough, especially as we get closer to Christmas. However, some companies are truly going out of their way to make shopping this holiday season even more of a nightmare than it has to be. Shoppers have noticed that returns are not as easy as they used to be, and companies like J.Crew and TJ Maxx are charging people just to return items they bought this month.

Considering the fact that the cost of gifts is already too much for some people, it is even worse that companies are attempting to squeeze as much as they can from shoppers this holiday season.

Companies are charging more for returns this holiday season, and people are livid.

In a post to Instagram Threads, a man shared a photo that was taken from a news broadcast, showing how companies like J.Crew, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Macy's, and JCPenney are charging shoppers to return gifts bought during the holiday season. Even companies like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are offering shoppers "holiday return deals."

People are being charged anywhere between $7.50 to $12 just to make a return, and people were understandably enraged by this. Many argued that the idea of return fees, especially during this time of year, is just an unnecessary punishment for shoppers, who can't help it if they buy something that isn't the right size or is of poor quality.

Others questioned why these companies, which are definitely making money hand over fist, feel they have the right to squeeze shoppers even more during the season when everyone is spending more than usual.

The return prices are to be deducted from the total refund.

The National Retail Federation explained that nearly three-quarters of all stores now charge some sort of return fee, which is money customers won't get back when ordering a package online and returning it by mail. Most companies have a January deadline for shoppers to return items, which can help them avoid being charged.

Then there are other stores, like Macy's, that offer loyalty programs where shoppers can sign up to avoid return fees altogether. Or shoppers can make the long trek to a nearby store and return in person. But for people who are banking on the convenience of ordering and returning things online, it makes life that much harder.

Many people are already scared to spend too much money during this holiday season.

TetianaKtv | Shutterstock

According to a national survey commissioned by Beyond Finance, 65% of the 2,000 respondents said it's nearly impossible to know how much they can safely spend this season, while two-thirds (66%) said there's an unhealthy cultural pressure to buy gifts even when they can't afford to.

Between the cost of living, stagnant wages, and an abysmal job market, the holiday season is hard enough for most families. The last thing they need is to be taken advantage of by retailers looking for an easy way to boost their end-of-year profits. it feels like an unnecessary grift.

No one wants to feel like they have to go into debt just to participate in the holidays, yet that's the reality for too many Americans. The added stress of return fees doesn't help, either, and companies choosing to take advantage of shoppers in this way only make this month feel more overwhelming than it should.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.