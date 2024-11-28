Have you ever wondered if you have some kind of spiritual gift? Perhaps you have psychic abilities, a talent for being a medium, or a highly attuned intuition that gives you spiritual insights others struggle to grasp.

"There are extremely powerful people walking around with powerful intergenerational magic in their blood, and they don't even know it," Oshunspeaks, a spiritualist and content creator, said in a recent video. "Or they don't actually know how to use it."

From detecting negative energy in your life to breaking curses, Oshunspeaks is an expert in all things spiritual, and she says that for some people, their propensity for spiritual talents is literally "running through their veins" as part of their genetic makeup. She also says there are three main ways to tell if this is you.

Here are 3 subtle signs you have rare magical abilities in your DNA, according to a spiritualist:

1. You or your relatives have dreams that come true

If your dreams tend to end up happening in real life, Oshunspeaks said this is a powerful indicator that you have genetic powers. These dreams, she said, "bring messages from the spirit realm."

Dreams are thought by many spiritual and intuitive practitioners to be messages from the other side or even from our past lives. A dream state is thought to be the point of our day when the division between our world and what's beyond it is at its thinnest.

So if you're the type who not only remembers their dreams in detail but sees them actually manifest in real life, intuitives say it might not be déjà vu — you might actually be receiving messages.

2. The ability to fly or levitate in your dreams

Anything can happen in our dreams, of course, and most of us assume that they either have symbolic meanings or no meaning at all — or at least not any meaning we can actually land on.

But Oshunspeaks said if you can fly or levitate in your dreams, it's not just a flight of fancy (pun intended) — it's "a sign that you also have the ability to astral travel."

What does that mean?

You may have a talent for out-of-body experiences, similar to the kind many have reported having after a near-death experience, but without the whole death part. These experiences are said to be powerful mind-openers and often leave practitioners with insights and information they couldn't have learned any other way.

3. You've had a deep interest in things like witches and superpowers from a very young age

Nowadays, seemingly everyone is into content about superpowers and spirituality — the ever-increasing popularity of comic book movies is a testament to that. However, Oshunspeaks said that if you've always had a deep interest since childhood, it means something.

This can mean a deep and abiding love for movies, TV shows, or books about everything from witches and superheroes to time travel, horror, and sci-fi — anything that extends beyond the nonfiction reality we live in daily.

"As children, we actually are very in touch with our spiritual self," she said, "and this knowing of who we are in the spirit could manifest as having a very extreme interest in the supernatural."

Sometimes, there's more to our hobbies than just idle interest, it turns out!

