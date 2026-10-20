12 Stupidly Simple Sentences That Can Help You Solve Almost Any Problem In Life

Many of us seek life advice when things take a turn for the worse, but what happens when you understand this wisdom ahead of time? By learning from others and using these sentences, you can solve almost any problem, even when you feel uncertain.

These simple sentences can help you solve almost any problem in life:

1. 'Work with people, not against them'

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Many of us fall into unhealthy conflict-resolution habits, working against others rather than alongside them to resolve issues and argue effectively. Arguments can be healthy in many contexts, but only if people feel safe expressing their opinions and collaborating.

According to psychotherapist Moshe Ratson, when you're nonjudgmental and lead with empathy, you're better equipped to resolve conflict effectively, even in highly stressful situations and emotional conversations. Even if you're dealing with communication issues in an intimate relationship or a lack of trust with a parent, you'll be more successful working together if you're both trying to address the same issues and find a better path forward.

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2. 'Everyone was sent to teach you something'

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One sentence that can solve almost all your problems in life is, "Pretend everyone was sent to teach you something." When you embrace the idea that everyone you interact with was meant to teach you something, you give yourself the grace to move forward without resentment when things don't go as expected.

You're not only more open to trying new things, but you may also actively seek out these experiences as teaching moments that help you grow. Even if you're heartbroken over a breakup, consider their faults or your miscommunication as preparation for your next relationship.

Without that partner and those experiences, you wouldn't be one step closer to finding your person. If you're experiencing a loss, remember the ways they taught you and informed your life, and when you're ready, even consider the ways dealing with this grief is changing you for the better.

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3. 'Your body language can convey more confidence than your words'

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Your nonverbal cues, like shaking your head or making sounds to show agreement, and your body language make up a significant portion of your social interactions and communication, according to research in the European Heart Journal.

When you stay present and focused while speaking, you can help someone feel understood; when you don't, you can sabotage the potential for connection. By making eye contact, keeping your body language open, using a calm tone of voice, and even smiling, you can create a safe space for anyone to feel comfortable striking up a conversation with you.

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4. 'Normalize saying I don't know"

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Admitting you don't know something and asking for help can actually improve how others perceive you, according to a Management Science study. By unlearning toxic societal stigmas that claim not being an expert at everything is a sign of weakness, you can step outside of your comfort zone and learn from others without shame or embarrassment.

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5. 'Great leaders craft more leaders, not more followers'

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As author Roy T. Bennett suggests, the best leaders develop more leaders, not more followers. They draw people into conversations, teach them key skills, and offer praise, feedback, and support as they work toward their goals. Bad bosses do the opposite: They position themselves as the solution to everyone's problems, gatekeep advice, and spark self-doubt when people make a mistake.

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6. 'The only relationship you'll have for your whole life is the one with yourself'

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You'll only have yourself for your entire life, so why not make your body and mind a comfortable place to live? Why not build trust with your body? Why not choose to love yourself and put yourself first, even amid life's inevitable chaos? We all have the power to make choices that help us thrive, but many of us choose to ignore it.

According to Susanna Wu-Pong Calvert, founder of the Foundation for Family and Community Healing, listening to and learning about yourself can help you build a more cohesive sense of self. Try hobbies like meditation or journaling to learn what you like and don't like, as well as your needs and values. When you know what works for you, you can advocate for yourself more effectively.

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7. 'Happiness is often a choice'

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The phrase "happiness is a choice" can feel reductive, but it's one of the sentences that can solve almost all your problems in life. Not everyone fully controls their circumstances, of course, but everyone can make intentional choices and take action to navigate everyday life more comfortably. Your words have power, and the thoughts you choose to act on can influence your mood. According to authors Shawn Achor and Michelle Gielan, finding joy in life's journey is clutch; it might seem annoying or like a cliché to realize that fact, but that doesn't make it any less true.

Research, including a study in Psychological Reports, shows that when we work toward clear goals and take actionable steps to realize our potential, we're generally happier and more fulfilled. Just as your mood shifts when you get good news or wake up on "the right side of the bed," you can craft moments in your life that spark happiness rather than dread.

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8. 'Practice going first'

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Like riding a bicycle or learning cursive, stepping outside your comfort zone takes time. You have to feel uncomfortable, fall down, and make mistakes before you can bike for miles or write perfectly crafted handwritten letters. Even in conversations, introducing yourself and addressing people by name takes effort, but it pays off immensely.

As experts in a PLOS One study suggest, empathy and respect are three pillars of helping people feel heard in social interactions. When you introduce yourself first, even with a simple, "Hi, I'm Ben. It's really nice to meet you," you give people space to truly join the conversation. Making friends in adulthood isn't easy, and finding your place in conversations can be awkward, so be the person people feel safe and secure around, even in a fleeting moment.

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9. 'Praise publicly, criticize privately'

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As Warren Buffett once said, "Praise publicly, criticize privately." Whether it's your spouse, a co-worker, or a new friend, we often follow an innate human urge to express frustration or distaste immediately, in the wrong setting. Give yourself time to decompress or regulate your anger before discussing your frustrations. Don't gossip about others, speak poorly of people behind their back, or criticize something a person can't change, especially in the moment.

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10. 'Build an inner circle that helps you discover your blindspots'

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How do you start building this circle and making friends, especially as an adult? According to psychologist Dr. Marisa G. Franco, start by assuming people like you. Research from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests that people who enter a conversation believing they'll be accepted tend to adopt a more positive mindset and disagree less with those around them.

Secondly, make an effort. Friendships don't always happen organically, and research shows that people who wait for others to interact with them tend to be lonelier. Be your authentic self, make others feel heard, make the first move, and don't be afraid to affirm yourself with confidence. By building healthy friendships based on trust, you not only grow socially, but these friendships can also help you recognize your own blind spots and grow massively as a person.

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11. 'Start living like the person you aspire to be'

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Manifestation might feel a bit woo-woo to some people, but you can practice the art without saying daily affirmations or meditating. Write down the kind of person you aspire to become, map out their daily routine, the habits they've adopted, and the kind of relationship they're in, then start integrating their life into yours. Becoming someone new will be uncomfortable, especially if you're not already working toward your lofty goals every day, but the payoff will be incredible.

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12. 'It's okay to look back on your past, but don't stare'

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It's perfectly fine to reminisce about the choices we made or who we were way back when, but one sentence can solve almost all your problems in life: "It's okay to look back on your past, but don't stare." And for good reason.

Whether it's an old relationship, a mistake you made at work, or a regret that still seems to follow you, find ways to let go of your past while holding on to the memories, beauty, and nostalgia that add value to your routine.

As clinical psychologist Karin Gepp explains, letting go of your past is difficult and occasionally uncomfortable, but by accepting what you can't control, taking accountability, and focusing on the lessons you've learned from grief and adversity, you can live a more empowered life.

Even if they're mistakes you made or regrets you could have controlled in the moment, what are you gaining by ruminating on them now? Forgive yourself, move forward, and learn from your mistakes; that's all anyone can do.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.