Study Shows Men Die Of 'Broken Heart Syndrome' At Double The Rate Of Women

"Dying from a broken heart" is a phrase we all have heard to describe the emotional pain of heartbreak. The idea has been revisited in songs, film, and books throughout history, or we may have even seen someone close to us experience this phenomenon.

Though there's no scientific evidence directly linking heartbreak to death, a medical condition termed the "broken heart syndrome" might be the next closest thing. A new study actually found that men are more likely to succumb to this syndrome than women.

Advertisement

A new study shows that men are twice as likely to die from 'broken heart syndrome' than women.

The condition, takotsubo cardiomyopathy (TC), is a temporary weakening of the heart from severe physical or emotional stress. The same kind of stress that could be experienced during intense grief or heartbreak. The left ventricle becomes unable to effectively pump blood, which is the main pumping chamber of the heart.

Researchers at the University of Arizona took data from almost 200,000 U.S. patients between the years 2016 and 2020. They found that incidences of this condition rose over the period of the study, regardless of gender. TC can produce similar symptoms to a heart attack, including pressure or pain in the chest, and the majority of people recover with no long-term damage.

Advertisement

However, while TC occurred more commonly in women, deaths from the condition happened more often in men. Only 5.5% of women died, while 11.2% of men died.

The researchers hypothesize that the difference could have to do with the type of stress that causes the condition.

The higher number of male deaths from the condition could be attributed to the fact that physical stress TC is more common in men. It could also be related to hormone differences between men and women. Complications from the condition varied among patients, but included congestive heart failure (35.9%), atrial fibrillation (20.7%), cardiogenic shock (6.6%), stroke (5.3%), and cardiac arrest (3.4%).

David Nield summarized for Science Alert, "Not every case of TC is caused by relationship breakups, but it's clear that losing someone we love has multiple consequences for our physical and mental health, and that the heart can sometimes take the brunt of the stress."

Advertisement

Studies have shown that men and women process stress differently, and this study could be linked to those findings. While women are more likely to internalize stress, resulting in higher rates of depression, men process stress more physically, which is often noted as higher levels of aggression. That physical response could have an impact on the heart in ways that women's internalized stress response does not.

Interventional cardiologist M. Reza Movahed, from the University of Arizona, explained, "Some complications, such as embolic stroke, may be preventable with an early initiation of anti-clotting medications in patients with a substantially weakened heart muscle or with an irregular heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation that increases the risk of stroke."

The study is part of an effort to bring awareness to TC so it can be diagnosed and treated more effectively.

YourTango writer Kait Smith shared that "managing stress levels and maintaining one's overall physical health can decrease the risk of a recurring cardiac event in the future, though there is no proven way to prevent or cure takotsubo cardiomyopathy."

Advertisement

baranq | Shutterstock

Taking steps to recognize what causes you stress and modifying your response to these stressors can reduce stress levels. Exercising, eating well, and even meditating have all been proven to relieve stress in your life.

Though research is continuing to broaden our knowledge of TC, there are still a lot of unknowns about the condition. Improving our understanding of how it occurs and how it can be prevented can potentially save lives. Mohaved said, "The continued high death rate is alarming, suggesting that more research be done for better treatment and finding new therapeutic approaches to this condition."

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.