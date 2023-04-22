Study Reveals Women Least Attracted To Men With This Hair Color

It turns out that blondes may not have all the fun.

Well, male blondes may not, that is.

Sorry to break the news to all blonde-haired guys out there, but it seems like your hair color may actually be working against you when it comes to the dating world.

Because, as it turns out, ladies don't prefer blonde hair on men.

According to the "Dating-For-Dollars" website, WhatsYourPrice, blonde men haven't been scoring as many dates as dark-haired men have. The site allows bidding and paying for first dates, so if you're looking for a rich date, this is a good site for you.

In fact, when describing what the "perfect man" would look like, one of the physical traits that women said they prefer is dark brown hair.

In 2015, by using data from more than 145,000 of their members, WhatsYourPrice.com discovered the following information about men with different hair colors and dating:

Brown-haired men top the list at 10 dates per month.

In second place are black-haired men with seven dates per month.

Grey-haired men average six dates per month.

Red-haired men average four dates per month.

And the lowest spot goes to blonde-haired men, with an average of only three dates per month.

CEO Brandon Wade says that this low number may be due to stereotypes.

"As the old saying goes 'blondes have more fun,'" he revealed to YourTango. "Those who are taking their dating life seriously are probably steering away from this type of guy for fear that they're just looking for a summer fling."

But a 2011 study by The Scandinavian Journal of Psychology revealed that, although more men tend to approach blonde women in clubs, women were more likely to accept slow dance offers from dark-haired men, rather than blonde men, according to another 2012 study published in Psychological Studies.

In the 2011 study, brown hair was also found to be associated with being more physically attractive, approachable, intelligent, and competent. However, blonde hair was found to be more associated with neediness.

In the 2012 study, it is explained that the reason why men seem to be so attracted to blonde women — but why it rarely seems to ever happen the other way around — is due to differences in mating preferences and evolutionary theory.

Does this mean that dating among blonde men has taken a dark turn? Should they start investing in some hair dye?

While we, of course, don't recommend changing yourself in order to become the "perfect" vision of what you think a potential date may want you to be, this research seems to be telling us that in the 21st century, dark-haired guys are now the ones who are having all the fun.

Caithlin Pena is an editor and former contributor for YourTango. Her work has been featured on Thought Catalog, Huffington Post, Yahoo, Psych Central, and BRIDES.