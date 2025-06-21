Study Finds There’s One State Where Men Prefer To Sit When They Pee Instead Of Standing

You likely don't think too hard about how your bathroom habits compare to those of other people. You simply do your business and move along. Yet the Nationwide Waste Service recently analyzed 2,000 Americans about all things regarding the restroom, from scrolling on social media while on the toilet to comfort levels while using public restrooms. They found that, while bodily functions are universal, we all have wildly different bathroom habits. And the habits of men from one state in particular differ greatly.

When it comes to peeing, nearly 70% of American men prefer to stand while urinating. In states like Mississippi, Maine, and North Dakota, around 99% of men say sitting is the natural choice. Sitting is also favored in Kentucky, Utah, and Alabama.

However, in California, the majority of men (56%) actually prefer to sit while peeing.

While it might seem weird at first, research suggests that it might be something more men should be doing. Studies have reported that sitting can help men empty their bladders more completely. For men with conditions that obstruct urine flow, it's even more beneficial. Sitting helps relax the pelvic muscles, allowing for the bladder to completely empty, which reduces the risk of urinary tract infections or bladder issues.

"Sitting down is a better option for men with prostate conditions or men who just can't stand up for a long time," explained Dr. Jesse N. Mills, an associate clinical professor at the UCLA Department of Urology. "A lot of guys sit to pee if they can't fully evacuate their bladder. When you sit down, you can use your abdominal muscles more, and you get your last few squirts out and feel like you've emptied better."

"As long as a guy feels like he’s emptying his bladder standing or sitting, he’s in good shape," he continued. "If not, then he should see a urologist to make sure there's not a blockage that makes him need to sit down and generate that abdominal contraction to empty."

Surprisingly, men take more time in the bathroom compared to women.

Seeing as the line for the women's restroom is always far longer, this revelation is certainly surprising. Yet Nationwide Waste Service found that men usually sit longer, averaging 6.44 minutes, compared to 5.08 minutes for women.

More than two-thirds of respondents finish using the bathroom within 10 minutes, with 41% typically taking just 3 to 5 minutes. Indiana and Louisiana stand out as the slowest states, with residents spending more than 7 minutes on average to complete their business.

Those who take their time on the toilet are surely on their phones. Nearly two in three Americans use their phones while on the toilet, and 2% of respondents admitted to using dating apps while on the toilet. For Gen Z, "toilet-time entertainment" is normal, with one in two playing games or scrolling TikTok from the stall. You can't do that while standing and peeing... or at least, you probably shouldn't.

