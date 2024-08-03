If You Truly Have A Type-A Personality, You'll Relate To These 11 Struggles

Some people may find Type A people to be too high-strung or overachieving, but these individuals are brilliant, too. Yes, Type As may end up with heart issues before Type Bs, but the pros to being Type A are numerous.

Type A personalities don't stop fighting for what they believe in, remember what others say and listen, play hard and party harder, and accomplish things in a timely manner.

Of course, being a Type A also means there are certain struggles experienced in their bold, high-achieving, and sometimes stressful lives that other folks simply won't get. And if you understand the following situations, you're certainly Type A.

Advertisement

Here are 11 struggles only Type A people will relate to

1. You find waiting to be the equivalent of torture

Ketut Subiyanto | Pexels

Waiting for others to figure out their next action or finish a task is painstaking. As someone with a Type A personality, you think that you could do it faster than them or more efficiently, even if the person is moving at a normal speed.

People who aren't Type A don't do the same kind of job you do with the same kind of urgency, however.

Advertisement

2. You refuse to be lazy

Trinity Kubassek | Pexels

You find it incomprehensible that some people choose to sit at home all day doing nothing. And if you bear witness to that laziness, it makes your skin crawl.

You're used to things moving at a certain speed, and will never find yourself being lazy. It just isn't in your routine.

Advertisement

3. You have no tolerance for people who wear pajamas everywhere

Karolina Kaboompics | Pexels

Pajamas are great when you're home or in bed, but not when you're out in public. At least, that's the attitude you have when you're a Type A person.

Because of your personality, you like to look presentable, because opportunities can arise at any time.

Advertisement

4. You don't play games in relationships

Trinity Kubassek | Pexels

If you're dating someone or just began a relationship with them, you want them to just cut to the chase. Are they interested or not?

Type As are efficient and have goals, and game-playing infringes on those goals. It's so juvenile that you can see right through it. Game-playing isn't entertaining, and a Type A personality abhors it.

5. You understand the importance of an RSVP

Nataliya Vaitkevich | Pexels

If you can't properly RSVP due to a situation outside your circumstances, you're ready to freak out. You feel awfully rude and unsociable — and worse, disorganized, which gives you shivers.

But even if you can't attend the event in question, you make it a point to respond as soon as humanly possible.

Advertisement

6. You hate clutter

cottonbro studio | Pexels

Over the course of your life, you may have a set of friends who are either neat or horrifically messy, though you love them all. But if given the chance, you would go to your messy friends' homes and tidy them.

In your own abode and resting place, as a Type A person, you could have a panic attack over clutter. It feels way too chaotic to function. And if you're a creative Type A, you do love routine, but creativity is the place where you can "clutter and work" with the messy thoughts that haunt you.

7. You can't stand people who do things at the last minute

RDNE Stock project | Pexels

We all have a friend who never knows what they are doing until that very second. Those people make Type As irritated to no end, and the only way to love someone like that is to have a long-term friendship.

Though you really don't like last-minute plans or actions, if this person is close, you understand that they are free-spirited, despite your annoyance.

Advertisement

8. You won't leave a restaurant without cleaning the table first

cottonbro studio | Pexels

As a Type A, you tend to do the busboy's job for them. When you go to a restaurant, you watch in horror as people leave their tables a wreck.

You want to chastise them, but instead, you clear a few plates and leave the table as spotless as possible. You just can't help it.

9. You loathe procrastination

Arina Krasnikova | Pexels

You can't fathom how people procrastinate or never even try to reach their goals. Type A people are used to accomplishing their tasks in a timely manner, so it's unfathomable that some people put things off until the last moment.

How can you not plan something amazing from beginning to end, after all?

Advertisement

10. You find it heartbreaking to accomplish nothing

Liza Summer | Pexels

You'll never find a Type A person who does nothing all day. When someone asks, "What did you do today?" you immediately list off everything you've taken care of.

Telling people, "I did nothing today," are the saddest four words you can think of. It harkens back to the need to never be lazy.

11. You don't like to lose

Vlada Karpovich | Pexels

Losing stinks for anyone, but to you, a Type A person, it feels like a major injury. You're competitive by nature, so the thought of losing is just awful.

Have you ever seen a Type A person intentionally lose a game to a child? No, you haven't. And if you say you have, you saw a ghost.

Laura Lifshitz is a former MTV personality and Columbia University graduate currently writing about divorce, women’s issues, fitness, parenting, and marriage. Her work has been featured in the New York Times, DivorceForce, Women’s Health, Working Mother, PopSugar, and more.