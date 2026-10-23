Dogs Who Are Under A Ton Of Stress Often Do 8 Things That Seem Normal At First

Being a dog owner is a labor of love: waking up early to make sure your fur baby gets a morning walk and a delicious breakfast, plus all those endless tummy rubs. Every dog owner wants to give their pup the best life possible, which means understanding their moods.

Part of understanding your dog’s inner world is knowing when they’re not feeling their best and helping them feel better. The vet team at Upper Canada Animal Hospital shared several ways to recognize when your dog feels tense or anxious.

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Dogs who are under a ton of stress often do a few pretty normal things:

1. Excessive yawning

Yawning can mean a dog is tired or bored, but if they yawn repeatedly, it can mean they’re stressed or anxious. Dogs use yawning to calm themselves down. So, if you notice your pup yawning deep, slow, wide yawns, they may need a change of scene to fully de-stress.

2. Hardened eyes

Dog owners know that when their furry friend looks at them with a soft gaze, it conveys love and affection. Dogs can also use their gaze to convey stress or fear.

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When their eyes take on a cold, hard look, it can mean they’re in distress. According to the American Kennel Club, hardened eyes can also signal aggression, especially when a dog is guarding a prized toy.

In addition to hardened eyes, whale eyes can also show that they’re feeling stressed. Whale eyes occur when your dog looks sideways and shows the whites of their eyes.

One dog trainer noted that whale eyes mean your dog feels uncomfortable with whatever interaction is taking place. They often display whale eyes when they want some space. It’s important not only to understand what your dog’s social cues are telling you, but also to respect whatever need they’re expressing.

3. Licking their lips

Another sign of doggie stress is excessive lip licking. Your pup will lick their chops when they’re chowing down or when they smell you cooking something delicious, but stress licking is different. If you notice your dog licking more than usual, they may need to decompress.

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4. Pacing

Pacing back and forth directly signals that your dog feels stressed. To ease your pup's anxiety, make sure they get enough physical and mental stimulation, like a sniffy walk or a game of fetch.

5. Excessive shedding

Dogs naturally shed their winter and summer coats, but excessive shedding can mean they’re stressed. Shedding is the body’s stress response and can happen during routine changes or because of anxiety-provoking situations outside the home, like thunderstorms or fireworks.

While the exact reason for stress shedding isn’t known, some vets believe it’s due to epinephrine, or adrenaline, which is the body’s primary stress hormone.

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6. Heavy panting

Dmytro Sheremeta | Shutterstock

Panting can be normal pup behavior: it’s their primary way to cool down when they’re hot. But excessive panting can also indicate stress. Andrew Jones, a veterinarian, noted that nervous dogs pant more.

Jones shared that heavy panting can also indicate certain diseases that cause an increase in cortisol, a stress hormone, such as Cushing's disease.

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7. Hiding and avoiding

You might notice your doggo running off and hiding when they're stressed. Sometimes, pups will hide to avoid something they don’t want to do, like getting in the bath or going into their crate.

Other times, the outside environment stresses them out, like loud claps of thunder during a storm. Let your dog know they’re safe with you by speaking in a calm, soft voice and giving them lots of tender, loving care.

8. Ears pinned back

Another sign of an unhappy pup is pinned-back ears. Dog lovers can tell a lot about how their canine companion is feeling just by the position of their ears.

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When a dog’s ears point upward and face forward, it means they’re engaged. If their ears are pulled back slightly, they’re feeling friendly. If their ears are pinned tightly back against their head, they’re stressed, anxious, or scared.

The more we know about our dog’s expressions, the better we can interpret what they’re going through and help them feel comfortable in any environment.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture, and the entertainment industry.