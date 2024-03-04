For many people, their whole world revolves around their babies — or at least, their fur babies. Whether it be dedicated walks, playtime, or a comfy bed with all their toys, pet parents are just as concerned with their animals as they are their own children.

So, how can we make sure that our animals are getting their needs met?

There are several ways that our dogs communicate with us through body language that can let us know just how their feeling. Dog Training Now shared six signs all owners need to keep an eye out for that could indicate their best bud is feeling a little down in the dumps.

Here are the 6 signs your dog might be depressed:

1. You notice a shift in their personality.

We’re around our dogs all the time. Especially if you’re working from home or spending evenings with your pup, it can be easy to spot when something is off. Sometimes, as dog parents, we pinpoint that “off” feeling before we even notice their behavior.

Things like altered eating habits, a different demeanor, and strange facial expressions can all be signs something more serious is going on. They might not be able to outright tell you that they’re feeling sad, or like their needs aren’t being met, but you’ll be able to see it in their behavior.

2. They have a less joyful demeanor.

You know your pets better than anyone, so this sign might look different for every pet. If your dog typically gets the “zoomies” when you come home, but now they walk slowly, that might be a sign they’re feeling depressed. However, if your dog typically has a more chill demeanor, this could be completely normal.

kacoates / Canva Pro

In general, experts say that dogs who resort to hiding or “making themselves small” with no clear stimulus are often expressing their unhappiness. Of course, monitor your dog’s behavior daily to get a good sense of their typical routine, and trust your gut when you feel like something is wrong.

3. They’re not interested in walks or other activities they typically enjoy.

Barring physical ailments like arthritis, a dog that suddenly turns their nose up at a walk is cause for concern.

Sometimes, new environments and routines can cause dogs stress and anxiety. However, if this anxious and fearful behavior continues for a longer period of time, it might be evidence of a deeper problem. Professional dog trainer, Steffi Trott, told EatingWell, "Depressed dogs have a generally decreased sense of excitement and happiness, and this might show in their refusal to go for walks."

Photo: alexei_tm / Canva Pro

Try utilizing different avenues for physical exertion with your dog. Sometimes, dogs just need a change of scenery or a more intense activity to cure the blues.

4. Their eating habits have changed.

A change in appetite or refusal to eat should always have owners paying closer attention to their pups.

“If you switch to a food that they don’t like… different kinds of stress like construction outside or being in a new environment can cause a loss of appetite,” Dr. Kingsley from @bettervetusa said. “However, if your pet is usually a ‘chow hound’ and you haven’t switched anything… definitely call [your vet].”

While they might be depressed, a loss of appetite can also be a sign of a larger problem, including discomfort and internal health issues. It never hurts to check in with a veterinary professional.

5. Their head is hanging or their tail is dropped.

Dogs have powerful body language; it’s how they let everyone in their environment know how they’re feeling. Typically, dogs with lowered tails or that hold their heads low are feeling uncertain, uncomfortable, or scared.

TikTok creator Rocky Kanaka shared a video of a shelter puppy that did exactly that to the people around her know that she was uncertain and scared. As the video progressed, he shared how her behavior radically changed once she learned "she’s loved” in a new, safe environment.

While these behaviors can be a sign of bigger issues in dogs like physical discomfort or anxiety, they could also simply be a sign they want attention. As many of us can admit, our pets are spoiled and sometimes more dramatic than they need to be. However, as with all of these signs, a veterinarian should always be your first point of contact for unusal behavior.

6. They shake frequently.

Dogs who are uncomfortable or depressed can also resort to body trembling and shaking to express their emotions. However, this behavior is often in tandem with another from above and can be a sign of a greater issue like mistrust in their environment or an internal issue.

Trust that you know your dog best.

Understanding when to contact a vet, and when their behavior is more normal, is completely up to you. As their parent, you know when their behavior is abnormal, and you should always trust your instincts to tell you when it’s time to offer extra snuggles or take them to the doctor.

The true beauty of the bond between dogs and their owners is how well they communicate without ever saying a word.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture and human interest stories.