The Stress Cure That'll Work ASAP If You Feel Desperate

If you're stressed, realize that worrying won’t help, even if it feels like you have more control over life. You don’t. You don’t — and this is good. A relief for all of us, friend. When we stop worrying, we give space for fresh wisdom to emerge effortlessly.

Take three slow, long shallow breaths through your nose. See the secret beauty in being okay with uncertainty. No one knows what they’re doing. They may say they do, but they’re as in the dark as you are. The future doesn’t exist, and as humans, we wish it did, but it doesn’t — and that’s okay.

Trying to pre-plan everything destroys you. Stop. Be okay with not knowing. Chuckle to yourself at the futility of wishing things were different. You can’t change what can’t be changed, so why do you presume to have magical powers no one else has?

Your magic is in letting go of your wishes and taking the tiniest, most obvious step right now. That’s all we ask of you (me anyway).

Think of three things you’re proud of. What did you do this year that took courage? Good. Good for you. We’re proud of you, even if we didn’t say it out loud.

Drop your shoulders and allow a subtle smile to ease through. Understand this: stress is man-made. It is a label; a concept. You made it up. You’re not "stressed." You’re feeling the buzz of energy that arises when you think scary thoughts. Your thoughts have such power that they create your emotions and your reality. You don’t even need to think positively.

Thinking positively is a waste of energy and makes you more self-conscious. Just relax and let go of what’s in front of you. Do it now. Look around you. See how everything is fresh, without critical judgment. That’s a good thing. You’re creating everything.

Write down your top three "causes" of stress. Then write down the best solution that applies to each. Good. For each solution write down one, next tiny step towards handling it. Now your stress is on paper, out of mind, and you know what to do next.

Sit for a moment, and watch all the sensations arising in your body. Feel the tightness in your chest or the pressure in your belly. Observe it openly and do it until you feel a shift. As you watch, you may see pressure easing. The sensation is replaced with a tingling. Your awareness is like a bright torch — one that can melt away the strain. It’s at your disposal, whenever you need it.

Lastly, I want you to try this one thing today: Find someone, anyone, and thank them. Don’t do it with any expectations attached. Just be thankful for another human.

To take the lead, to connect, to forget about you: that’s the ultimate cure for stress.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

