Stray Cat Finds Discarded Cat Tree By A Dumpster And Gets To Play Like A Happy Kitten For A Bit

Nobody can resist a sweet cat video, especially the one of this stray who found their own holiday gift in a dumpster.

Usually fighting to survive in the city, this cat took a moment to play like a kitten, proving joy can be found even when things seem bleak.

After an old cat tree was discarded by a dumpster, a stray cat got a moment of normalcy and played like a happy kitten.

Walking home from work in the city, a TikToker took their phone out and captured the heartwarming moment a stray cat let their guard down.

Commenters were heartbroken watching the stray, wishing they could jump through the screen and bring this cat into their own homes. Many people wondered how many stray cats were making use of discarded toys as a break from the hard reality of life without a forever home.

And while the video was both heartbreaking and joyful, it offered an important reminder about overcrowded shelters and the overwhelming need for responsible owners to adopt needy pets.

Stray cats are often wary of humans and taking one in isn't always easy.

Spending their entire lives fending for themselves, stray cats often find humans to be a source of fear in their lives, especially for pets that were discarded by their owners. Gaining back that trust is no easy feat, but it can be done.

Kendra Thomas, a mother of therapy cats on TikTok, shared tips for reintroducing that stolen trust into stray cats and bringing them a sense of peace, safety, and love.

She stressed that food is the universal motivator. So, being the bearer of food on a consistent basis and slowly introducing love and contact could help establish a healthy relationship with a stray, but all animals are different.

The TikTok community hoped the ‘Cat Distribution System’ could help find this stray a home.

The “Cat Distribution System” is a hilarious theory that started on TikTok to explain the random ways that cats and kittens surprisingly pop up in people's lives. Whether it be walking up to your doorsteps or making their way into your garage, this cat-focused theory is a “universe-guided” system that pairs the perfect family with their new loving pet.

The viral theory on TikTok has been used to explain and share thousands of heartwarming stories.

Commenters hoped that this theory would make its way to this stray cat and pair it with a family that could give it a brand new cat tree to love and enjoy.

Many areas have local stray shelters and other resources for supporting foster pet parents who open their homes.

Organizations like Alley Cat Allies are actively working to improve the humane treatment of cats all around the nation including providing resources for people looking to foster or rescue animals in their areas. The group tirelessly works to improve regulations, environments, and attitudes in communities to better serve both indoor and outdoor cats.

With over one million supporters, they’ve been able to build and donate to many different programs across the country, helping with the spay/neutering of cats, medical and vet donations, and advocating for more clean, safe, and loving communities for these pets: “We believe that all cats deserve to live out their lives to the fullest, whether they are cats who live indoors with people or community cats who are unowned and live outdoors (stray or feral cats).”

If you were moved by this sweet stray cat's story, look into resources like these that can help support and love the cats in your community.

Even if it means giving a few hours a week to your local animal shelter, making a difference in just one cat's life is more than worth it.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture and human interest stories.