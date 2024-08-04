Once You Stop Expecting These 7 Things From People, You'll Be Much Happier

No one person on this planet can give us everything, except ourselves.

Whether it's your friends or family, we are constantly being let down by those we care about (and who care about us). But perhaps it's because we have high expectations of those around us.

We can't expect people to always do what we want, and we can't blame them when we are let down. We have to meet people where they are, which means bridging the gap from our expectations to their reality.

So instead of being disappointed, we need to learn how to be happy for ourselves.

Here are 7 things to stop expecting from others if you want to be happier

1. Don't expect them to always do the right thing

woman with high expectations Dana Tentis | Pexels

This is the greatest way we set ourselves up for failure. We expect people to do right by us and by others, but sometimes come away disappointed.

People won't always do the right thing. They won't always make the right call. That's just part of being human. Sometimes they don't have your interests at heart. Sometimes they simply make mistakes.

Don't let this high expectation derail your journey to finding true, authentic happiness.

2. Don't expect them to agree with you

friends fighting after disagreeing Liza Summer | Pexels

People, especially your true friends, won't agree with you just for the sake of agreeing with you; rather, they will debate you if need be. If they did simply agree with you, they wouldn't have your best interests at heart.

In order to be truly happy, you need to stop expecting people to side with you. A difference in opinion is a good thing and keeps you from becoming trapped in negative thought patterns.

3. Don't expect them to be mind readers

friends talking Tirachard Kumtanom | Pexels

It's an enormous mistake to assume that people — your friends, your family, your partner — can read your mind. Nobody really knows what you're thinking, and the only way they can understand how you're feeling is by you verbalizing it.

If you have high expectations, you need to make them clear to others. You can't just keep your thoughts in your mind and expect others to be on your wavelength.

4. Don't expect them to understand you

friends sitting on bed trying to understand each other Viktoria Slowikowska | Pexels

You should be yourself because you want to be, not because you want to impress anyone else. Part of finding true happiness is remaining authentic, never changing who you are to appease others.

You simply can't expect people to like you, whether you want them to or not. It's not realistic and doesn't harm anyone but you.

No one has to like or understand you. Instead, you should focus on liking and understanding yourself.

5. Don't expect them to stay the same

woman thinking about her high expectations Mẫnn Quang | Pexels

People change over time. It's part of life. But one of the greatest mistakes you can make is assuming that they're going to remain exactly as they were one year, five years, or 15 years ago.

It's normal to want people to remain the same, but we become newer, better versions of ourselves every day with a little effort. So, if you constantly bring up the past and assume old behaviors will continue, you'll push these people away.

6. Don't expect them to always have it all together

friends taking selfies pretending to have it all together Vinicius Wiesehofer | Pexels

We all struggle in life from time to time. And we all deserve a little slack for it.

Don't expect people to always have their lives together. There were probably times when you didn't, and it's great to have the support of other people to grow as an individual.

Understand that other people also need space sometimes, and that doesn't mean they still don't care for you.

7. Don't expect them to follow the golden rule

friends arguing not following the golden rule Yan Krukau | Pexels

The golden rule is a principle that says to treat others the way you want to be treated.Unfortunately, not everyone is going to follow that rule, and may show rude or disappointing behavior.

Don't let that get you down, however. You should still continue to live by the golden rule in order to be truly happy, even if the people around you don't.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness. We can be better to our planet, better to our brothers and sisters, and better to ourselves.

