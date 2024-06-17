Stay At Home Mom Can’t Understand Why Any Parent Would Do Pick Up & Drop Off Instead Of Making Kids Take The Bus To School

Everyone knows about the debate between taking the bus and doing parent pick up and drop off at school, whether you remember the days of waiting to be picked up yourself or are living those days again with your own children.

One stay-at-home mom failed to grasp the idea that one option may be more favorable than the other.

A stay-at-home mom had no idea why some parents would want to personally pick up and drop off their kids instead of utilizing the bus.

In a since-deleted TikTok video, one stay-at-home mom made her opinion on students being dropped off and picked up by their parents very clear.

“Parents who do pick up and drop off every single day, I have a genuine question for you. Genuinely, why?” she asked.

This mom couldn’t wrap her mind around why anyone wouldn’t take advantage of the bus, which is essentially free transportation for your child and requires almost no effort on the parent’s part.

Two other TikTok creators responded to this woman’s video with their own thoughts in stitches with the original video.

The first person who responded, a parent who goes by the username @thelifeofc__, explained the part of the video that could no longer be seen.

“If you haven’t seen this original video, the creator is basically stating that her six-year-old wants to stop riding the bus and wants her to come do pick up and drop off from school and that she knows it would bring joy to her child and make her feel special. But she genuinely can’t figure out why she should do it,” she explained.

For this other mom, it all came down to one question: “If you are privileged enough to be able to do pick up and drop off every single day for your child, why wouldn’t you?”

“I take my kid to school every day, and I pick him up from school every day because I want to spend time with my child on the way to school,” she continued. “I like my child. Don’t you?”

An educator also responded to the stay-at-home mom.

A woman named Laura, who is currently employed as a virtual teacher, shared her thoughts about the video as well.

“I have taught for almost 15 years in public education,” she said. “Let me tell you, I have seen some things.”

“Some of the worst behaviors I hear about always happen on the bus because it’s not a manageable environment,” she stated. “These kids know the bus driver cannot drive and manage them at the same time.”

“Not to mention,” she continued, “you have a melting pot of various ages and maturity levels on one bus.”

Laura explained that this can lead to unsafe and even predatory behavior.

School buses are generally believed to be safe, but there are still problems.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration insisted that school buses are, in fact, an incredibly safe form of travel.

“Did you know that the school bus is one of the safest vehicles on the road? Less than 1% of all traffic fatalities involve children on school transportation vehicles,” they said.

However, this does not guarantee that riding on the bus is safe, as it involves more than just being in a vehicle on the road.

Buses are like microcosms of schools, with smaller groups of students. The difference is that they are unsupervised, with no teachers to keep them in check. This emboldens students, making them more willing to try the things Laura mentioned. Bullying and assault are very real possibilities.

According to this mom and this teacher, buses should be used out of necessity, not because you simply don’t want to take your kids to school yourself. As the mother said, it is truly a privilege to be able to pick up and drop off your kids.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.