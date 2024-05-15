Kindergartener Sends Voice Text To Mom From School Requesting A Grilled Cheese Sandwich For Lunch

Some very interesting things happen at schools, and teachers are full of great stories to tell.

One teacher had a story that was equally hilarious and shocking about a kindergartener who just wanted a grilled cheese.

A teacher said a student in their class sent a text to his mom asking for a sandwich.

An anonymous kindergarten teacher posted on Reddit to share what one of their students did when he was hungry.

Advertisement

“So, we’ve got a kindergarten student who has a phone,” they said. He went to his cubby and pulled out his phone. He did a talk-to-text, where he told his mom that he wanted a grilled cheese for lunch.”

Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels

Advertisement

But the craziness didn’t end there. Apparently, the student’s mom took the request seriously.

“At about noon, his mom rolled up in her car and dropped off a sandwich for her son,” the teacher said.

Other teachers shared amusing stories in the comments of similar things their own students had done.

“I must have had this same student in high school four years back,” one said. He would regularly call his mom during the lesson and let her know his McDonald’s order for lunch. When I told his mom that it was inappropriate, she responded that McDonald’s was an hour away, so she needed to call during my classes; otherwise, he wouldn’t have lunch.”

Advertisement

Another person who clarified that they were not a teacher said, “The principal at my kids’ elementary school had to send out reminders that A) there is no texting on phones or smartwatches allowed, and B) parents should not have DoorDash or Uber Eats delivering food to their kids. Apparently, the little darlings were requesting food delivery.”

“This child is going to have problems later,” a third person said simply.

Advertisement

It’s possible that this child had a phone far too early.

While every child is different, and no one knows a child better than their parents, experts agree that middle school is a good time to think about giving your child a phone.

The Washington Post reported that the recommended age for a first phone is between 10 and 14, or during middle school.

Of course, there are reasons you may want to wait until later or go for it sooner.

Advertisement

The Washington Post noted that “There are valid reasons to go younger, such as a child who commutes to school on their own or who splits time between homes. “There are also plenty of reasons to wait longer, ranging from not being ready developmentally to a phone exacerbating existing issues.”

There is also the option of giving your child a flip phone or some other more old-fashioned device, especially if you feel they need a phone early on for communication purposes.

Despite all the caveats to the “rules” experts have made that allow each parent to make the right choice for their child, it still seems strange for a kindergartener to have a phone, much less one sophisticated enough to allow talk-to-text capabilities.

It’s easy to get caught up in the latest, most innovative technology and assume it must be a part of your life. This, however, serves as a sign to take a step back and consider if those things are really important.

Advertisement

It’s also interesting to note that the child’s mother brought him the sandwich that he asked for. It seems like it would have been better not to address his request right away but to let him eat something at school instead.

Then again, nothing beats a good grilled cheese!

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.