Broken bones are not infrequent or all that surprising. You likely wouldn't think twice about seeing someone with a cast on their foot or a sling on their arm — whether they're a wild child whose antics resulted in their injury, an athlete with a sport-related wound, or an adult who got into a car accident.

Yet some people go their entire lives without ever breaking a bone. While you might assume this is a result of good luck or an inherent lack of clumsiness, there are several spiritual explanations for the phenomenon.

The spiritual meaning of never breaking a bone

This recently became a popular topic of conversation on TikTok. Creators shared their theories behind why some people never break a single bone throughout their lifetime.

If you have never broken a bone, you may be divinely protected.

“If you are one of the luckiest individuals alive who have never broken a bone in their body, then listen. I have a message just for you,” manifestation and “self-sabotage coach” Charlotte Etherington began her TikTok on the topic.

She posited that having never broken a bone signifies that forces beyond your control or understanding have actively protected you your entire life.

“You have been divinely guided and protected from the moment you came into this world,” she insisted. “You have someone in the spirit realm — multiple people in the spirit realm actually — who are looking after you and protecting you.”

Depending on what you believe, this could be a spirit guide, angel, or a loved one who has passed protecting you from the other side.

This belief may actually stem from Christianity. The Bible Psalm 34:19-20 states, “The righteous person may have many troubles, but the Lord delivers him from them all; he protects all his bones, not one of them will be broken.”

Your soul has suffered enough.

TikTok user Lisa Curran shared a different theory as to why some people have never broken a bone. She explained that it could indicate that your soul has suffered enough and needs a bit of extra help.

"It means your soul has enough to bear so you have been given a stronger frame," she wrote.

Despite your suffering, you are resilient and unbreakable. Even when facing hardship, you persevere and your spirit remains unbroken.

You may be on your final reincarnation.

Reincarnation is the belief that a non-physical part of your being — whether your consciousness, mind, or soul — is reborn into a new body after death. Many regions believe in a form of reincarnation, including Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, and Jainism.

Of those who believe in reincarnation, some think it is a perpetual process while others believe in a final reincarnation once your soul has reached enlightenment. This is known as Moksha in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism and refers to "liberation from the cycle of death and rebirth."

One sign that you are on this final reincarnation is never having broken a bone.

"Your soul has been given its maximum capacity," content creator Abigail Chambers said, "and so you were given a strong body to hold it."

