3 Special Traits Of Middle Children That Make Them The Most Well-Adjusted Adults, According To A Brain Doctor

There will always be a never-ending debate with your siblings about who is the best. Whether you are the oldest, middle, or youngest child, you may never agree on an answer. However, what if we told you that the middle child — yes, the one who always gets a bad rap — would actually become the most well-adjusted adult?

Labeled as having “middle child syndrome,” they are often seen as overlooked somewhere in the shadows of their older and younger siblings. However, middle children everywhere, it is your time to shine. In a TikTok video, Dr. Brian Amen shared research proving that being in the middle can actually be a strength. In fact, he provided evidence that the middle child has resilience, empathy, and leadership skills that promise success in adulthood.

A brain doctor revealed the 3 special traits middle children possess that make them well-adjusted adults:

As Dr. Amen noted, "Middle children have long been overlooked, even labeled with middle child syndrome, but science is catching up with reality." The brain doctor further added, "A new study suggests that being stuck in the middle actually makes us better people." Yup, middle kids are the best kids, and as it turns out, they also make the best adults. Here are the three special traits middle kids possess that make them the most well-adjusted adults.

jtyler | Canva Pro

1. Honesty and humility

Unlike the firstborn, who may feel the weight of being the "trailblazer," or the youngest, who might bask in attention and affection, middle children often learn early to navigate life without the pressures or privileges that come with these roles.

According to a recent study explained by Dr. Amen, middle children tend to score higher in traits like honesty, humility, and agreeableness. Qualities such as these make them natural peacemakers, giving them the ability to balance between different viewpoints and mediate conflicts with ease.

Middle children share traits like cooperation, empathy, and forgiveness. These traits are crucial for maintaining healthy relationships and can greatly affect professional success. Their ability to collaborate and maintain calm in stressful situations often places middle children in leadership roles.

2. Problem solvers and natural peacemakers

Because middle kids were able to handle conflict with ease, they often found themselves in the position of having to act as the problem solver in family dynamics. This position taught them early on how to solve problems independently and how to work with others to find solutions.

This ability to be a natural peacemaker is especially important in adulthood when collaborating with others and maintaining peace in relationships are crucial. Being stuck in the middle allowed them to develop strong social skills, as they constantly adjusted to different dynamics and ensured they were heard and respected within their family.

AIMSTOCK | Canva Pro

3. Resilience and emotional control

Resilience and emotional control are also remarkable skills middle children develop. Without the burden of being the "golden child" or the "baby," they learn to navigate challenges with independence and a grounded perspective. According to the HEXACO personality inventory, middle children tend to score higher in emotional control and resilience, which helps them stay calm under pressure and manage stress effectively.

Middle children tend to forgive more easily and approach life with a cooperative mindset. These qualities help create strong relationships and approach challenges with a positive mindset. The resilience they develop early in life sets them up to thrive in adulthood, often enabling them to handle difficult situations with grace and maturity.

So, maybe it is time to reconsider the long-held belief that being a middle child is a disadvantage. Science is catching up with the reality that middle children, with their honesty, humility, problem-solving skills, and resilience, are more well-adjusted than we’ve been led to believe. Just look at the accomplishments of famous middle children like Martin Luther King Jr., Abraham Lincoln, and Warren Buffett — they’ve demonstrated leadership, empathy, and a commitment to positive change in the world. So, if you're a middle child, wear that title proudly. It’s not a syndrome; it’s a superpower.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.