10 Benefits Of Being A Type B Personality Who Doesn't Stress About Little Things

Characterized by their carefree, relaxed, and easygoing nature, people with Type B personalities tend to avoid the burdens and emotional turmoil of stress better than their Type A counterparts. According to a study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, Type A people tend to spark anxiety in their own lives by committing to an aura of competitiveness, hypervigilance, and preparation.

Unlike a Type A person who seems to inadvertently commit to manifesting stress, there are many significant benefits of being a Type B personality who refuses to stress about little things. From turning off text message notifications to making last-minute plans and harnessing the power of relaxing in a cluttered home, they can prioritize more fulfilling experiences that would otherwise go unnoticed or underappreciated.

Here are 10 big benefits of being a Type B personality who refuses to stress about little things

1. You’re a more patient person.

Less achievement-oriented than their Type A peers, Type B people tend to have a greater emotional capacity to live in the present moment. They’re better listeners, more carefree and flexible in their relationships, and generally more patient, as they don’t feel the pressure to constantly move forward, chase a goal, or be “productive.”

As argued in a 2016 study from “Stress: Concepts, Cognition, Emotion, and Behavior,” the kind of hyperactivity in Type A individuals that oppositely define character traits of Type B people influences not only their emotional stability but also adverse health outcomes and predispositions for illness like heart disease.

2. You’re more intentional with social interactions.

According to expert educator Tiffany Sauber Millacci, the tranquility in social interaction that many Type B individuals can cultivate frees up the clarity for more meaningful interactions, better problem-solving skills, and even a generally more fulfilling life. Their ability to intentionally share energy and time with others helps them feel more internally balanced and grow healthier, happier, and more fulfilling personal relationships.

While they may find professional or educational atmospheres more complicated, with a tendency to procrastinate and avoid competition, their personal lives make up for it in support, happiness, and fulfillment.

3. You’re calm in high-pressure situations.

With a greater resilience to stress and anxiety, Type B people are generally more calm, balanced, and intuitive in high-pressure situations, at least according to research from the Academy of Management Journal.

Focused on what this research coins as “challenge stressors” rather than “hindrance stressors,” Type B personalities find motivation in unavoidable discomfort and pressure rather than overwhelming anxiety or frustration over toxic expectations for success.

4. You’re like change and navigate it well.

According to a study from the Handbook of Personality: Theory and Research, Type B personalities typically exemplify flexible and adaptable traits in their daily lives, making their navigation through unexpected change much smoother than their Type A counterparts.

While they might not seek it out directly, this attitude makes it much easier for Type B people to support themselves through difficult transitional periods of change or loss. It's especially beneficial for them in high-paced professional and working environments.

5. You’re more creative.

With more mental space to innovate, investigate, and be genuinely creative without the typical stressors of daily life encompassing their entire minds, Type B people tend to be more artistic and unconventional—whether it’s problem-solving at work or talking about their emotions with a family member.

They’re not inherently worried about seeking approval from others by following conventional expectations or looking for a reward for achieving immediate success, so they directly take the pressure and anxiety away from creating.

6. You’re collaborative.

Considering many Type A personalities are characterized by more hostile facial expressions in their everyday life, according to a study from the Personality and Individual Differences journal, it’s not surprising that many find themselves in more competitive situations. Not only are they perceived to be less warm by their peers, but they’re more achievement-oriented — willing to sacrifice their own emotional well-being and social connection to be recognized and rewarded.

Type B personalities, on the other hand, are largely perceived to be more welcoming and warm, which helps them channel a collaborative nature in group projects, work environments, or even passing social interactions.

7. It’s easy for you to make new friends.

With social skills, communication styles, and intentions better suited to fulfilling social interactions, many Type B people find it easier to make friends than their more aggressive peers.

From strangers in a grocery store to co-workers in the office, Type B personalities are willing to invest time and energy into making people feel heard and understood — a pillar for harnessing healthy relationships, according to a 2023 social relations study.

8. You have a healthy work life balance.

Even in stressful jobs and roles, Type B personalities maintain a much healthier work-life balance than other Type A people, who often prioritize success and recognition over well-being. They’re focused on their workload but not overly committed to impressing others, so they can set better boundaries between their personal and professional lives.

While their carefree and flexible nature occasionally comes across as “lazy” or unambitious in workplace settings, Type B people generally know how to get things done and prove themselves productive in these environments with innovative attitudes.

9. You don’t dwell on negative emotions for too long.

While the cycle of acknowledging and healing from difficult emotions and trauma can be burdening for many people, the majority of Type B people find ways to manage their stress effectively and compartmentalize their feelings to avoid unnecessary stress and anxiety in their daily lives, at least according to pediatrician, Dr. Dan Brennan.

They acknowledge that they won’t get along with everyone and that they’ll experience negativity sometimes. Of course, life isn’t always sunshine and rainbows, but that doesn’t stop them from living in the present moment.

10. You’re more spontaneous.

Similar to the impulsivity that many people perceive as a disadvantage for Type B personalities, their ability to be spontaneous also helps them craft meaningful memories and special connections with the relationships in their lives. They live in the present moment, ignoring typical stressors and anxieties that tend to contribute to burnout and exhaustion in their Type A peers.

They value work-life balance, taking breaks, and spending quality time with loved ones, and they’re not willing to sacrifice anything to prioritize them.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News and Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.