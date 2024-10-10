People Are Sharing Their ‘Soft Girl Dream Jobs’ After Woman Who Quit Her High-Paying Corporate Job Said She Wants To Be A Line Cook

In Kim Kardashian's infamous words, "It seems like nobody wants to work these days." While her out-of-touch comment sparked controversy, it might ring true. People may be working hard and devoting over 40 hours a week to their jobs, but that doesn't mean they're doing it with a smile on their faces, especially those working in corporate America.

Such was the case for Calon June, a woman who quit her well-paying corporate position because she was miserable despite the financial stability it provided. Now, she dreams of working a less prestigious job, but more importantly, a less stressful one.

The woman quit her high-paying corporate job and wanted to work as a line cook.

"I gotta be honest, I quit my corporate job that made me $200,000 a year," June said in her video. "All I can think about is working back of house at a restaurant. Like, I truly think that that's the only thing that will make me happy."

She admitted that the thought of returning to corporate America and sitting behind a desk from 9 to 5 every day of the week is incredibly unappealing. She knows firsthand just how mentally draining that type of high-paying, high-stress job can be, and she's unwilling to go back.

"The joy it would be to work on the grill, serve up orders. Quick, fast communication with customers. That's what I wanna do," June continued.

Inspired by her admission, people in the commenters shared their own 'soft girl dream jobs.'

She's not alone in her fantasy. Thousands of other people commented on her post, saying some variation of the same thing. While many were not ready to quit their corporate jobs, they expressed a desire to work a job they didn't need to have their brains on for their entire shift.

One commenter wrote, "I’m a lawyer, but I swear my dream job is to work at The Container Store. "

"I’ve been tempted many, many times to leave Corporate America behind and answer the call as a Knight at my local Medieval Times," another user admitted.

"I’m saving up as much as possible right now to become a full-time yoga and Pilates instructor," a third commenter shared. "So over the manufactured stress and urgency of the corporate world."

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Others shared that they dream of being a pilates instructor, librarian, bar cart girl at a golf course, or florist. Some fantasize about scooping ice cream, manning a convenience store, shelving books at Barnes and Noble, or working at a cat cafe.

Many Gen Zers are hanging up their corporate hats for something less structured and draining.

It's no secret that working a corporate job can suck the energy from your soul and leave a shell of a human in its place. There's no room for creativity or relaxation, and the demands of the corporate world are often unattainable, taking a toll on your mental health.

In a follow-up video, June admitted that no amount of money would convince her to rejoin corporate America.

"The money is never worth it," she insisted. "There’s just no amount of money that could make me want to be in a bad situation. I would take a lower-paying job every day and be happy over a higher-paying job that I feel absolutely just way too stressed in."

Many Gen Zers agree that they, too, would leave a high-paying job they hate for the sake of their mental health and overall well-being.

In fact, a study from Credit Karma found that 60% of Gen Z say traditional 9-to-5 jobs are soul-sucking, and 43% have no interest whatsoever in following the classic career path.

The study also showed that many young people embrace a penny-pinching lifestyle to leave the conventional grind behind. Over a third of respondents said they’d work odd jobs to make ends meet, and nearly a quarter said they'd give up independent living and move back in with their families to cut back on costs.

Gen Zers are putting their foot down and refusing to be unhappy at their jobs, even if it means they will spend their life scooping ice cream or working as a line cook. For many, that's a perk.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.