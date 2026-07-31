Gen Z Is Tired Of 7 Social Etiquette Rules That Boomers & Gen X Still Seem To Think Are Necessary

Gen X and boomers have very different ideas about what etiquette is or isn’t acceptable, especially compared to Gen Z.

The older gens really value their definition of good manners, while Gen Z is moving away from many of the traditional social etiquette rules they followed. They just don’t see the point in continuing them, even though older generations would never think of skipping them.

Boomers and Gen X still think these social etiquette rules are important, but Gen Z has had enough:

1. Giving people automatic respect based on age and social status

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Boomers and Gen X were taught that some people deserved their respect because of their age or social status. Even if one of those people didn’t treat them very well, they still needed to show them deference.

Gen Z isn’t disrespectful, but they do believe respect is something that needs to be earned. They’re more likely to question authority in general, so they don’t feel a need to respect someone because of their title when they don’t deserve it. For them, actions really do speak louder than words.

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2. Using titles like ‘sir’ and ‘ma’am’

Phrases like “yes sir” and “no sir” have always been more popular in the South, but they were particularly noticeable with older generations. Boomers and Gen X referred to people older than them in this way, and they don’t understand why they aren’t given the same courtesy now.

Gen Z didn’t just give up on these titles that were once believed to be respectful, though. Many modern-day parents aren’t really enforcing this as a rule for their kids because they feel like it signals awkward ideas about age and class. Young people are ready to leave this in the past even if older folks aren’t.

3. Arriving early to a set time engagement

Boomers and Gen X have taken pride in showing up a few minutes early to any event they’ve attended for years now. They believe the polite thing to do is to not just be on time, but to show up a little earlier than necessary. It means they’re ready when the host is, and they aren’t making people wait.

This is a complicated subject these days. Gen Z leans toward thinking that right on time, or even a minute or two late, is perfectly acceptable. Etiquette experts agree that this is usually the best thing to do, but that won’t deter their predecessors.

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4. Dressing formally for almost everything

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The way that Gen Z goes straight from the gym to the store to lunch in leggings and a t-shirt must horrify older generations. They believe in dressing for the occasion, which typically means choosing formality over comfort.

Gen Z is the complete opposite, which is most obvious in what they think it’s alright to wear to work. They dress more casually so they can express themselves and feel comfortable, but their older colleagues think it’s a mistake. They’re still holding onto the days of suits and dresses.

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5. Making small talk with strangers

If you came across a Gen Zer in any kind of waiting room, there’s almost a 100% chance that they would be looking at their phone. Their older counterparts used this time to politely chat with each other about simple things like the weather, but Gen Z thinks it’s strange to strike up a conversation with a stranger.

MIT professor Sherry Turkle said that “conversation is the most human and humanizing thing that we do.” However, she’s found through her own research and through analyzing others’ that most people pull out their phone in the middle of a conversation these days, which affects how they’re able to connect.

Small talk is often pretty uncomfortable, so maybe talking to complete strangers isn’t the solution. Boomers and Gen X do seem to be onto something when it comes to the way they socialize, though.

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6. Keeping their opinions to themselves

Previous generations weren’t as outspoken as Gen Z. That’s actually partly because social media has made them feel more comfortable sharing their beliefs instead of just going along with the most popular narrative.

But, regardless of the role social media plays, young people don’t feel like they need to keep their opinions private in more professional settings. Boomers and Gen X think it’s best to stay quiet to avoid starting an argument or making someone else uncomfortable, but Gen Z never backs down from a fiery debate.

7. Sending handwritten notes, especially thank you notes

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Actually sitting down and writing someone a note requires more effort than a text. This lets the person who receives the letter know that they really are cared for and appreciated, but not every generation thinks it’s important.

Older generations are more likely to take the time to actually write a note for someone. Gen Z just doesn’t see the point when other forms of communication are much more convenient, which is turning handwritten letters into a lost art.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.