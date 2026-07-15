Smart People Rarely Talk About 8 Things That Everyone Else Can’t Seem To Keep Quiet About

There's a universal list of taboo topics that most people know aren't welcome at the dinner table, and that list seems to get longer by the day. And yet, it also seems that pretty much nobody abides by those same guidelines. For far too many people, quite literally everything is on the table.

Only people who are seriously intelligent avoid this type of conversation if they can help it. They rarely talk about things everyone else can't seem to keep quiet about because they are very much aware that doing so can make them look bad, and certain topics shouldn't be discussed for a reason. Others may raise these topics just because they want to stir the pot, but if you're smart, you definitely know better.

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People who are seriously smart will rarely talk about these things that pretty much everyone else can't stop themselves from discussing

1. Finances

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Money is one of the top things people are reminded not to discuss to avoid tension, and yet it is the main thing people are obsessed with oversharing about. Typically, it's not a confession about how poorly they're doing or that they can't afford groceries (although social media has made discussing poverty much more acceptable). Finances are either mentioned outright, like saying how much money you make at an event, or flexed through showing off exorbitant luxuries.

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Smart people know to avoid this topic completely, though. They're aware that discussing money can create a tense environment, and they don't need the validation of others' jealousy to feel successful in life. If they're secure in themselves and their bank account, then there's no need to boast about it.

2. Their grades

After an exam, you'll overhear conversations of students sharing what their scores came out to be. Ironically, it's usually a report of a poor grade, accompanied by complaining. When boastful students show off perfect scores, it's because it's rare for them, and they want to be perceived as smart.

But when someone's truly intelligent, they don't need to share with the world just how smart they are. Doing so is just a way of seeking approval from others; scoring your own personal successes ensures that you don't need validation from others, because you're doing fine on your own.

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Even more so, smart students know that their grades aren't a measure of their intelligence. People with a high IQ may score low on a standardized test because of testing anxiety, or they may excel in certain subjects such as literature or math while failing in others.

3. Oversharing their personal life

You're probably familiar with the expression, "What goes around comes around," which refers to karma. However, this also applies to personal details shared in a group setting. Smart people don't overshare about what's going on in their lives because they know this will become material at someone's wine night.

They also know that oversharing can be burdensome on the other party. When you unload their troubles onto unsuspecting people, it can turn a positive interaction into an awkward one quickly.

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Others view oversharing as a way to stay authentic so the other person feels comfortable. But there's a fine line between being open and overstepping boundaries, and sometimes piling on too much information can spoil the conversation.

4. Gossip

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Intelligent people are mindful of their image. They don't seek validation, but they want to maintain a positive reputation due to the personal and interpersonal benefits it affords them. Being known as a gossip can completely ruin someone's reputation, which is why a truly smart individual will avoid gossip at all costs.

While intelligence is measured in many ways, a highly emotionally intelligent person is often the number one peacemaker in a group. They're attuned to others' feelings and highly empathetic towards the situations one may be facing. Rather than partaking in the catty drama that livens up the group, they tend to steer the conversation away to something equally exciting but not harmful to others.

5. Their complaints

Falling into the habit of complaining is hard to avoid. Negative talk seems to seep out of every aspect of our lives, from social media to the break room at work. But there's a difference between complaining just to complain and trying to hash out a problem, and intelligent people are more interested in the latter.

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Venting can be good for our soul. It releases some of the built-up tension and stress we've been enduring by putting it out into the open. Often, though, people don't want constructive feedback to fix their problems. They just want to be negative.

This negativity can create a massive divide in relationships, particularly when the only time you and your loved one talk is to complain about life's hardships. It can become something obsessive, creating a quitter mindset that intelligent people refuse to adopt.

6. What anyone weighs

No matter how insecure you may feel, weight is something that shouldn't be discussed in casual conversation. Yet it appears everywhere online, and usually it's not the body positivity we crave. This commentary is often not only about personal weight but also about other people's body image. This is a one-way ticket to a toxic platform full of body shaming and the development of new insecurities.

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Regardless of their own concerns or opinions, intelligent people keep their comments on anybody's weight (including their own) to themselves. They know that comparison can ruin a relationship, and it's hard not to compare body image when it's discussed incessantly. Having emotional intelligence also means knowing that people are more than the sum of their parts, and that having a deep conversation is more valuable than shallow negging.

7. Conspiracy theories

Stories of cryptids and folklore are fun ways to entertain ourselves around the campfire or while scrolling online. But when it comes to wholeheartedly believing them and persuading others to do the same, smart people want nothing to do with it.

People often craft fan theories or speculate that two of their favorite celebrities are dating to create drama. This homemade drama can become so elaborate that the fabricators begin to believe it themselves.

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Those who are highly intelligent are bent on using facts and logic to back their argument. As far as conspiracy theories are concerned, there isn't much evidence for them. Intelligent individuals are more likely to debunk Bigfoot than to play into the fun.

8. Disturbing news

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Our world has certainly become crazy, and it's hard to avoid it. It seems like every day, something terrible is being aired on the news, and we're all privy to it because ignorance is the only other option. But some people like to bring up these disturbing topics in casual conversation, which can make the group uncomfortable. Talking about horrific events like they're our own personal stories creates a bad look, but it's also something that many struggle with. Just like with rubbernecking, we feel entitled to the details of bad events.

Intelligent people want to steer clear of the emotional distress that comes with mentioning this type of news. This doesn't mean that they don't talk about important topics that pertain to our society. Instead, they're aware that there's a time and place, and that some people may be triggered by current events depending upon previous trauma.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her work focuses on lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationship topics.